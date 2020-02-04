SiriusXM Adds 355,000 Satellite Radio, Loses 88,000 Pandora Subscribers

The home of Howard Stern, led by CEO Jim Meyer, reports its latest quarterly and full-year results.

Audio entertainment giant SiriusXM, the home of Howard Stern, on Tuesday reported continued subscriber growth in its satellite radio business in the fourth quarter, but a decline in Pandora subscribers.

The company, controlled by John Malone's Liberty Media, added a net of 355,000 satellite radio subscribers, including 341,000 self-pay customers and 14,000 paid promotional subs. In the year-ago period, it had added 346,000. It ended 2019 with more than 34.9 million subscribers, including nearly 30.0 million self-pay subscribers.

Pandora lost 88,000 subscribers in the fourth quarter, with 4,000 new paid promotional subs more than offset by a 92,000 drop in self-pay subscribers, to end it with more than 6.2 million total subscribers. In the year-ago period, it had lost 85,000.

Ad revenue at Pandora reached $348 million, up from $314 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

SiriusXM's earnings fell 3 percent to $243 million in the fourth quarter. Quarterly revenue increased 6 percent to $1.9 billion.

Said SiriusXM CEO Jim Meyer: "Not only did we achieve our 10th consecutive year of 1 million-plus self-pay net additions, but we successfully completed the acquisition of Pandora Media and drove each business to record-high financial performance. Looking forward to 2020, we're excited about a new decade of opportunity before us and confident in reiterating our guidance for the year."

The company has also been expanding its video content, led by Stern.



