Lumiere Awards: Jacques Audiard's 'The Sisters Brothers' Takes Top Prize

The Western starring Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly won three prizes from the foreign press association, while Netflix's 'Girl' took best foreign film.

Jacques Audiard's The Sisters Brothers took the top prize at France's Lumiere Awards Monday night, with the English-language Western beating out French favorites among the foreign press association.

The film took three prizes in all including director for Audiard and cinematography for Benoit Debie.

The ceremony paid special tribute to Jane Birkin, the British actress who shot to fame in the 1960s as the muse of Serge Gainsbourg. Claude Lelouch presented the first images from his upcoming The Best Years of our Lives, the follow up to his Oscar-winning A Man and a Woman which revisits the characters 50 years later, alongside star Anouk Aimee.

Alex Lutz was named best actor for his role in Guy, the story of an aging pop star looking back on his glory days, which he also wrote and directed. That film also took the music prize for Vincent Blanchard and Romain Greffe.

In Safe Hands lead Elodie Bouchez won the best actress prize for her turn in the adoption drama, a role that has also landed her a Cesar nomination.

In the best first film category Oscar-nominee Xavier Legrand took the prize for Custody, the divorce drama that won him the silver lion in Venice. That film is nominated for 10 awards at the Cesars later this month.

Netflix's Girl, which took a handful of awards in Cannes and won the best Flemish film at Belgium's Magritte Awards, won the best foreign film prize here.

A complete list of the winners is below.

BEST FILM

The Sisters Brothers by Jacques Audiard

BEST DIRECTOR

Jacques Audiard for The Sisters Brothers

BEST ACTRESS

Elodie Bouchez for In Safe Hands

BEST ACTOR

Alex Lutz for Guy

BEST SCREENPLAY

Pierre Salvadori, Benoît Graffin and Benjamin Charbit for The Trouble With You

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Benoît Debie for The Sisters Brothers

BEST MUSIC

Vincent Blanchard and Romain Greffe for Guy

BEST NEW ACTRESS

Ophélie Bau for Mektoub My Love

BEST NEW ACTOR

Félix Maritaud for Savage

BEST FIRST FILM

Custody by Xavier Legrand

BEST FOREIGN FILM

Girl by Lukas Dhont

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Samouni Road by Stefano Savona

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Dilili in Paris by Michel Ocelot