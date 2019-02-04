Lumiere Awards: Jacques Audiard's 'The Sisters Brothers' Takes Top Prize
The Western starring Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly won three prizes from the foreign press association, while Netflix's 'Girl' took best foreign film.
Jacques Audiard's The Sisters Brothers took the top prize at France's Lumiere Awards Monday night, with the English-language Western beating out French favorites among the foreign press association.
The film took three prizes in all including director for Audiard and cinematography for Benoit Debie.
The ceremony paid special tribute to Jane Birkin, the British actress who shot to fame in the 1960s as the muse of Serge Gainsbourg. Claude Lelouch presented the first images from his upcoming The Best Years of our Lives, the follow up to his Oscar-winning A Man and a Woman which revisits the characters 50 years later, alongside star Anouk Aimee.
Alex Lutz was named best actor for his role in Guy, the story of an aging pop star looking back on his glory days, which he also wrote and directed. That film also took the music prize for Vincent Blanchard and Romain Greffe.
In Safe Hands lead Elodie Bouchez won the best actress prize for her turn in the adoption drama, a role that has also landed her a Cesar nomination.
In the best first film category Oscar-nominee Xavier Legrand took the prize for Custody, the divorce drama that won him the silver lion in Venice. That film is nominated for 10 awards at the Cesars later this month.
Netflix's Girl, which took a handful of awards in Cannes and won the best Flemish film at Belgium's Magritte Awards, won the best foreign film prize here.
A complete list of the winners is below.
BEST FILM
The Sisters Brothers by Jacques Audiard
BEST DIRECTOR
Jacques Audiard for The Sisters Brothers
BEST ACTRESS
Elodie Bouchez for In Safe Hands
BEST ACTOR
Alex Lutz for Guy
BEST SCREENPLAY
Pierre Salvadori, Benoît Graffin and Benjamin Charbit for The Trouble With You
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Benoît Debie for The Sisters Brothers
BEST MUSIC
Vincent Blanchard and Romain Greffe for Guy
BEST NEW ACTRESS
Ophélie Bau for Mektoub My Love
BEST NEW ACTOR
Félix Maritaud for Savage
BEST FIRST FILM
Custody by Xavier Legrand
BEST FOREIGN FILM
Girl by Lukas Dhont
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Samouni Road by Stefano Savona
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Dilili in Paris by Michel Ocelot