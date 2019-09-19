Six-Decade ICM Agent Jack Gilardi Dies at 88

Throughout his career, Gilardi represented Burt Reynolds, Sylvester Stallone, Jerry Lewis, Shirley MacLaine and Charlton Heston.

Talent agent Jack Gilardi, who worked at ICM for six decades, died on Thursday. He was 88.

Gilardi died in his sleep surrounded by family, the agency announced.

"A truly legendary agent, Jack Gilardi was one of the most beloved members of the show business community for decades," said ICM in a statement. "Next month he would have celebrated his 65th anniversary at this Company – a company he deeply loved as evidenced by his famous “ICM JG” license plate."

As a top agent in the industry, Gilardi represented such Hollywood luminaries as Burt Reynolds, Sylvester Stallone, Jerry Lewis, Shirley MacLaine, and Charlton Heston. Longstanding clients of Gilardi included Ann-Margret, Joe Mantegna, Walter Hill, Frankie Avalon and Jaclyn Smith, among many others.

Gilardi was born on Oct. 5, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois, and "developed a reputation as a gentleman, a storyteller, and a true character of show business," according to ICM. Alongside his career, Gilardi was a longtime baseball fan, particularly of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He maintained a close friendship with Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda and was also involved in little league baseball. "In the 60’s, Jack served as Commissioner of the Encino Little League Baseball ten-team league," said ICM. "According to many, Jack was the most popular, selfless manager in the league, raising $200,000 in charitable donations in which he asked nothing in return." Gilardi's office at ICM was, in-part, devoted to the Dodgers and other sports teams.

The agency went on to say, "Throughout several name changes and agency buyouts, which Jack recalled with fondness as a hallmark of the ever-changing business of Hollywood, Gilardi remained a selfless colleague, devoted friend, and tireless agent."

In 2016, Gilardi received a Lifetime Achievement Award for excellence as a talent manager at the Heller Awards.

"His consistency and passion for his clients and their careers, as well as those of his friends and colleagues, is evident in the fact that he spent his entire storied career at a single company - rare in any day, but particularly today," concluded ICM.

Gilardi is survived by the three children he with the late actress Annette Funicello; Gina, Jackie and Jason; and his four grandchildren, Jack III, Luca, Nico and Jordan.