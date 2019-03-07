SK Global Names Charlie Corwin Co-CEO

He will serve alongside co-CEO and president John Penotti.

Charlie Corwin is joining SK Global, where he will serve as co-CEO alongside co-CEO and president John Penotti. Corwin most recently served as CEO of Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment.

SK Global, the independent finance and production company based in Santa Monica and Singapore and which was involved in the production of box office hit Crazy Rich Asians, said Corwin’s hire is part of SK Global’s plans to increase its worldwide production output. The merged combination of Ivanhoe Pictures, which specializes in international, local-language production, and Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, SK Global is currently developing film and TV projects in China, India, Latin America, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, in addition to the U.S. Recently announced projects include The Baccarat Queen, the true story of a young Chinese woman who turned a childhood talent into a successful gambling run; and Billion Dollar Whale, about the Malaysia money-laundering scandal.

“The recent successes of Crazy Rich Asians, as well as our local-language TV projects including Delhi Crime, shine a spotlight on SK Global’s domestic and international labels. Our goal continues to be to find and develop culturally specific stories that feel authentic for local and international audiences alike,” Penotti said Thursday in announcing Corwin’s appointment, adding, “Charlie Corwin will be an essential partner in leveraging our successes into continued access to the best talent and intellectual property around the world.”

SK Global co-chairmen Sidney Kimmel and Robert Friedland said in a joint statement: “John Penotti has successfully shepherded our core film business strategies in both the theatrical and global local-language arenas, most recently with Hell or High Water, Crazy Rich Asians, Neil Jordan’s Greta, our recently acquired Netflix international TV series Delhi Crime and a robust in-production slate of local-language production partnerships. This significant executive addition marks our next step to support SK Global by expanding our broadcast production slate across all platforms, here in the U.S. and abroad.”

During Corwin's stint at Imagine, the company entered into a $100 million TV co-financing venture with Hong Kong-based TVB Ventures. Imagine TV also inked a four-year co-financing, first-look agreement with CBS Corp. for scripted and unscripted television and longform digital programming. Prior to joining Imagine, Corwin served as co-chairman and CEO of Endemol Shine Americas.