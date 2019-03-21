Skateboard Champ Brighton Zeuner to Get Documentary Feature Treatment

Imagine Documentaries and Zero Point Zero are joining forces on the project, which Beth Aala is directing.

Imagine Documentaries and Zero Point Zero have joined forces to produce a feature documentary on 14-year-old skateboarding phenom and two-time world champion Brighton Zeuner. It will cover her childhood, professional and non-professional relationships, and her competitive evolution to champion — all leading up to her 2020 Tokyo Olympics debut as part of Team USA for the first-ever skateboarding event in Olympic history.

The film is being helmed by Beth Aala, who previously co-directed Supermench: The Legend of Shep Gordon, and produced by Caroline Waterlow alongside Chris Cechin-De la Rosa and Erika Olde. Executive producers are Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein for Imagine Documentaries; Lydia Tenaglia, Chris Collins and Joe Caterini for Zero Point Zero; and Samuel Roseme for Black Bicycle Entertainment.

“Brighton Zeuner is a trailblazer, pushing the boundaries of skateboarding and inspiring a new generation of young skaters,” Imagine’s Bernstein said Thursday in a statement. “Imagine is thrilled to follow her unprecedented journey to the Olympics along with our talented partners at Zero Point Zero.”

“Brighton’s story is that of an extraordinary person being forged under absolutely extraordinary circumstances, and bearing witness to her transformation from a gifted kid to a thriving young Olympian continues to be a fascinating process,” said Zero Point Zero’s Tenaglia.

Imagine Documentaries’ growing slate also includes the Bryce Dallas Howard doc Dads; the Ron Howard-directed Rebuilding Paradise for National Geographic Documentary Films; a documentary about 13-time NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade; and the docuseries She the People With Sarah Jones. The division also recently teamed with Apple to produce a slate of feature documentaries and docuseries under an exclusive, first-look deal.

Zero Point Zero, which Collins and Tenaglia formed in 2003, has produced Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown for CNN, Netflix’s The Mind of a Chef, Christiane Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World for CNN and the feature docs Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent and Wasted! The Story of Food Waste.