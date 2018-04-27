Skirball Cultural Center Celebrates 'Leonard Bernstein at 100'

Items belonging to the renowned composer of 'West Side Story' and 'On the Waterfront' go on display to help celebrate Bernstein's centennial.

No composer exemplifies 20th century American symphonic music better than Leonard Bernstein who, had he not passed in 1990, would be celebrating his 100th birthday Aug. 25. To mark the occasion, cultural institutions worldwide are planning celebrations, including events at the American Jewish University in Los Angeles, as well as a concert by the L.A. Phil conducted by Gustavo Dudamel at the David Geffen Theater in New York.

For a better understanding of the man behind the music, L.A.’s Skirball Cultural Center's Leonard Bernstein at 100, through Sept. 2, offers a look at some of the artifacts that went into shaping the scores for On the Waterfront, Candide, West Side Story and the multitude of melodies that made up the maestro’s oeuvre. Highlights include:

West Side Story The desk Bernstein used to compose the score is on display, as are Stephen Sondheim’s handwritten lyrics to "Maria" and score sheets from "America" and "Tonight," just a few of the many hits the groundbreaking musical spawned. Winner of 10 Oscars, including best picture, West Side Story was remounted in 2009 with added Spanish lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and will be getting a Hollywood reboot with Steven Spielberg directing a book by Tony Kushner.

On the Waterfront The Oscar nomination plaque for a score that typifies the brassy dissonance of 1950s movie music, elevating this gritty film noir starring Marlon Brando and Eva Marie Saint to eight Oscars wins including best picture.

Candide The original Broadway poster, set and costume sketches, as well as a rosewood writing box given to Bernstein by collaborator Lillian Hellman on this troubled musical/opera based on the 18-century novella by French philosopher Voltaire. Written around the same time as West Side Story, Candide is a groundbreaking mashup of musical styles that struggled to find an audience despite continuous tweaking by Bernstein over the years. Recent productions include last January’s staging by the L.A. Opera including Kelsey Grammer in his opera debut.

Wonderful Town The best new musical award from 1953 New York Drama Critics Circle, as well as 10k Gold Donaldson Award for this musical about two sisters who arrive in New York with dreams of making it in showbiz. The show took six Tony Awards in 1953, as well as a best choreography Tony for the 2003 revival.

Grammy Awards Five trophies out of his 16 wins in 39 nominations, including his Recording Academy™ lifetime achievement award. His impressive history with the Recording Academy dates back to his first nomination at the first ever Grammy Awards ceremony in 1961, when he received a nomination for Best Classical Performance for a recording of Igor Stravinsky’s "The Rite of Spring."

Baton and Podium Tools of the maestro include one of his batons that was gifted to conductor Gustavo Dudamel, who subsequently broke it during a performance. Included is a video of Dudamel recalling the episode. In 2016, Dudamel conducted a darker operatic version of West Side Story in Salzburg, Austria, to lukewarm reviews.

Other items include the maestro’s childhood piano, furnishings from his Connecticut studio, a report card and papers from his undergraduate years at Harvard, a costume from the first production of his "Mass," as well as posters testifying to Bernstein’s political activism — one by artist Peter Max for the 1980 Democratic National Convention, inscribed by U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy.