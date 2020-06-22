Sky Adds "Outdated Attitudes" Disclaimer for 'Aladdin,' 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'

"Sky is committed to supporting anti-racism and improving diversity and inclusion both on and off screen," a Sky representative said about the new warning for certain movies on Sky Cinema.

Comcast-owned pay TV giant Sky has added disclaimers to some movie titles available on its Sky Cinema service, including The Jungle Book, the 1992 animated Aladdin, Flash Gordon, The Last Samurai and Breakfast at Tiffany's, that "this film has outdated attitudes, language and cultural depiction, which may cause offense today."

"Sky is committed to supporting anti-racism and improving diversity and inclusion both on and off screen," a Sky representative said. "We constantly review all content on Sky’s owned channels and will take action where necessary including adding additional information for our customer to allow them to make an informed decision when deciding what films and TV shows to watch."

Sky, and Comcast more broadly, has made a broader commitment to tackling racial injustice. Earlier this month, Comcast committed $100 million to a three-year plan to advance social justice and equality and fight "injustice and inequality against any race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation or ability." The initiative includes a $75 million cash commitment and $25 million in media. Sky committed £30 million ($37 million) as part of that initiative.

Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts recently also discussed the social upheaval following the May 25 death of George Floyd, vowing that the company was looking to play a "constructive role" amid the debate about social and racial divides and launch initiatives in the weeks, months and years ahead to help address them.

And Sky group CEO Jeremy Darroch said recently: "I have listened to the views of our colleagues at Sky. What I have heard loud and clear is that we can and should do more to support the fight against racial injustice. We stand with our Black colleagues and ... are committing to do more to tackle racism, provide more support to communities impacted by racism and create a more diverse and inclusive culture at Sky."

He added: "To make changes that really matter we will spend much more time listening and taking advice from those who understand the issues. We will work together with our Black and minority ethnic colleagues and with external advisors to support real change, and we will use the power of Sky’s voice and reach to highlight racial injustice in the U.K. and around the world."