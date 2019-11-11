Sky, BBC Strike Content, Technology Partnership

They will give Sky users easier access to BBC kids content and expanded functionality on video on demand service BBC iPlayer, while exploring a range of other collaboration opportunities.

Comcast-owned Sky and U.K. public broadcaster BBC on Monday unveiled a content and technology partnership.

The deal will give Sky subscribers easier access to BBC children’s content with popular shows from the kids CBBC and CBeebies channels, which are now available as box-set series on the kids section of the Sky Q premium service.

In addition, the app for video on demand service BBC iPlayer and the BBC’s red-button service, which provides digital interactive television services, are now available on Sky Q. So far, Sky offered the BBC catch-up service without its full content and functionality and surrounded by Sky branding. "This new collaboration will enable Sky customers to watch BBC programs via the BBC iPlayer app, by pressing the red button when watching a BBC channel, or through Sky’s integrated catch-up service," the companies said.

The partners are also exploring a range of other collaboration opportunities, including the availability of BBC Sounds on the Sky pay TV and Now TV streaming services.

"The BBC and Sky are also in early-stage exploration to use PromoSmart, powered by AdSmart Sky’s targeting technology, to serve up more personalized promotional content to BBC viewers," they added. "In practice, this will mean that viewers in different households could be shown different trailers for BBC content that are more relevant to their interests during the breaks between programs when watching BBC channels live."

Said Stephen van Rooyen, CEO U.K. & Ireland at Sky: "We are pleased to be working with the BBC on such a broad-ranging partnership – it is a great example of how U.K. broadcasters can work together for the benefit of viewers and the industry."

Bob Shennan, group managing director at the BBC, added: "We're thrilled that viewers who watch our programs on Sky will now be able to enjoy the full BBC iPlayer experience and to access our full red-button service. BBC iPlayer is a fantastic way to watch the incredible breadth of programs the BBC offers, including fantastic full series, terrific archive content, brilliant new dramas like His Dark Materials, landmark natural history programs like Seven Worlds, One Planet and hilarious comedies like Motherland. We're also very much looking forward to experimenting with PromoSmart in the future. This agreement shows how the BBC and Sky can work together to give audiences the very best experience and support a strong U.K. media industry, and we look forward to continuing this relationship."