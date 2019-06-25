Sky Cinema Names Katie Keenan Head of Acquisitions

She will join Comcast's Sky from Viacom to oversee all acquisitions across the full portfolio of Sky Cinema channels, including output deals with the major Hollywood studios.

Comcast-owned European pay TV giant Sky on Tuesday announced the appointment of Katie Keenan as head of acquisitions for Sky Cinema.

She will be joining Sky on July 1 to oversee all acquisitions across the full portfolio of Sky Cinema channels, including output deals with the major Hollywood studios, and work with Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia on a pan-European basis where appropriate.

Keenan will report to Sarah Wright, director of acquisitions across all of Sky’s entertainment content.

"Katie is a hugely experienced acquisitions professional," Sky said. "With a career spanning roles at BBC, Channel 4 and UKTV, her most recent position saw her heading up acquisitions for Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN), leading the acquired content and rights strategy for C5, Comedy Central, MTV, VH1 and Nickelodeon. During that time, Katie centralized the acquisitions teams, bringing C5 and VIMN together to drive commercial value and enable content sharing across the VIMN group, as well as landing key ratings-winning series, such as X Files and Will & Grace."

Said Wright: "I am delighted to welcome Katie to the Sky acquisitions team. She is a true commercial star with a brilliant reputation in the industry. With its brand new premieres every day, vast catalogue of on demand content and investment in original movies, Sky Cinema is much loved by our customers. Katie’s finely-honed commercial flair will be a huge asset as we constantly strive to bring them great value content for the whole family."