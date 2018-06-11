U.K.’s Sky Cinema Original Films Takes 'Life Itself,' 'Serenity,' Zac Efron Ted Bundy Biopic

The pay-TV group will do platform day-and-date releases for the titles in Britain.

Sky Cinema Original Films has secured UK rights to three new films.

Sky Cinema nabbed UK rights to Dan Fogelman's upcoming drama Life Itself, the Matthew McConaughey- and Anne Hathaway-led noir thriller Serenity and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, the biopic of serial killer Ted Bundy, staring Zac Efron and Lily Collins.

The company, the collective name for the premium subscription television film channels operated by pan-European pay-TV group Sky in the UK and Ireland, will bow the films in cinemas and on its pay-TV platform day-and-date in the U.K..

Sky Cinema has said it will premiere a new film every day for its UK subscribers.

Other titles the group has recently acquired for its UK slate include British action thriller Final Score, starring Dave Bautista and Pierce Brosnan; the animated adventure Monster Family; and the disaster thriller The Hurricane Heist.