Sky COO, CFO Exits to Work for New U.K. Prime Minister

Griffith is leaving the Comcast-owned European pay TV giant and will be based full time at the Prime Minister's office at Downing Street, effective Wednesday.

"Over the course of his 20 years at Sky and since 2008 as a member of the board as CFO and then as chief operating officer, Andrew has played a fundamental role in many of our proudest collective achievements," said Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch. "These include transforming the business from around 3 million customers in the UK and Ireland to over 24 million customers across Europe today, our successful entry into new markets such as broadband and mobile and building a business organically to become one of the U.K.’s most valuable FTSE100 companies."

He added: "Whilst Andrew will be missed, he leaves behind a business that is performing well, has an ambitious set of growth plans and a strong team of colleagues."

In the interim, Karl Holmes and Simon Robson will oversee group operations and group finance functions, respectively, at Sky. "I will announce plans for Andrew’s replacement in due course," Darroch said.

Comcast has owned Sky since late last year, with Darroch and Griffith Sky running the European pay TV giant as an autonomous part of U.S. cable and entertainment conglomerate. Comcast has vowed it would provide the financial support to accelerate its growth, Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said in London last year.