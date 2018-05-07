Sky Italia to Co-Produce George Clooney's 'Catch-22'

The Italian media giant joins Paramount Television, Anonymous Content and Smokehouse Pictures in producing the prestige drama series.

Sky Italia is coming on board to co-produce the highly-anticipated Catch-22 adaptation from George Clooney, who will executive produce, direct and co-star the six-part series.

The Italian media giant joins Paramount Television, Anonymous Content and Smokehouse Pictures in producing a new adaptation of Joseph Heller's 1961 World War II satire. The series will premiere in the U.S. exclusively on Hulu, and in Italy on Sky Atlantic in 2019.

Catch-22 tells the story of artful dodger John Yossarian, a U.S. Air Force bombardier stationed in Italy during World War II who is trying to fulfill his service requirements so he can get home. Heller's book explores the paradoxical requirement, the "catch-22", where airmen who feel mentally unfit to fly not being obligated to do so, but anyone who applied to stop flying was sane enough to fly.

Christopher Abbott will star as Yossarian with Hugh Laurie confirmed to play Major de Coverley. Kyle Chandler has signed up for the part of Colonel Cathcart.

Clooney had originally signed on as Cathcart, but will now take on the smaller role of Lieutenant Scheisskopf so that he can focus on directing and producing. Clooney's paycheck for each of the six episodes is said to be in the region of $1 million.

Ellen Kuras and Grant Heslov will co-direct the series with Clooney. Luke Davies and David Michod co-wrote the episodes. And all five will executive produce alongside Richard Brown and Steve Golin.

The series will be shot throughout Rome and Sardinia beginning in May.