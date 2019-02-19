Sky Names Cameron Roach Permanent Drama Head

'Tin Star' with Tim Roth is among the Sky originals that new drama head Cameron Roach has worked on.

Comcast-owned European pay TV giant Sky has named Cameron Roach its permanent drama boss.

He has been at Sky for five years and serving as acting head of drama at Sky since November after predecessor of Anne Mensah took a position at Netflix. Roach reports to Sky managing director, content Gary Davey.

During his time at Sky, he has worked on such series as Fortitude, crime drama Tin Star, starring Tim Roth, Britannia and Julia Stiles drama Riviera.

Roach, who previously worked for ITV and production firms Tiger Aspect and Shed, will also continue to head up Sky Studios, the original scripted productions arm that Sky launched last year.

Comcast has said it will support Sky's continued push into drama and other original series. Sky has in recent years increased its investment in original content. For the current fiscal year, which runs through the end of June, Sky has said its spending on original dramas would increase by around 25 percent to about 500 million pounds, or $635 million.