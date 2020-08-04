Sky to Release 'The Secret Garden,' Starring Colin Firth, in U.K. Cinemas and on Sky Cinema

"At Sky, we want to showcase the very best films," says the Comcast-owned European pay TV giant about the film from producer David Heyman and director Marc Munden based on the classic children’s novel.

Comcast-owned European pay TV giant Sky said on Tuesday that it will release The Secret Garden in cinemas and on its Sky Cinema service in the U.K. and Ireland on Oct. 23 under a deal with StudioCanal.

The Secret Garden, from producer David Heyman, who is behind the Harry Potter and Paddington franchises, is based on the classic children’s novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett and stars Dixie Egerickx, Colin Firth and Julie Walters. Marc Munden (National Treasure, The Third Day) directed the movie, written by Jack Thorne (Wonder, Radioactive).

Said Sarah Wright, director of Sky Cinema and acquisitions at Sky U.K. & Ireland: "At Sky, we want to showcase the very best films, and we’re thrilled to provide The Secret Garden with the perfect home on Sky Cinema."

The film tells the story of Mary (Egerickx), a 10-year-old girl sent to live with her uncle (Firth) under the watchful eye of Mrs. Medlock (Walters) with only the household maid (Isis Davis) for company. The film is set in 1940s England at a remote country estate.

"Mary begins to uncover many family secrets, particularly after chancing upon her cousin Colin (Edan Hayhurst), who has been shut away unwell in a wing of the house," according to a plot description. "Mary discovers a wondrous garden and meets a local boy, Dickon (Amir Wilson) who helps her fix stray dog Hector’s injured leg using the garden’s restorative powers. The three children adventure deep into the mysteries of the garden – a magical place that will change their lives forever."

The film, which STX last year nabbed for North America, will also be available on Sky's streaming service Now TV via the Sky Cinema Pass.