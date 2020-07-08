Sky, Sony Strike Long-Term Content Deal

Such Sony Pictures Entertainment feature films as 'Jumanji: The Next Level,' 'Little Women' and 'Bad Boys For Life' will be available on Sky Cinema.

Comcast-owned Sky and Sony Pictures Television have struck a new long-term content partnership across the U.K. and Ireland, Germany, Italy, Austria and Switzerland.

Financial terms of the deal, unveiled on Wednesday, weren't disclosed.

The deal means that all new and future Sony Pictures Entertainment feature film releases, including recent hits Jumanji: The Next Level, Little Women, Bad Boys for Life and the forthcoming Peter Rabbit 2 will be available on Sky Cinema, alongside such Sony Marvel universe films as Venom 2.

The companies said they have also extended their deals to make the titles available on all of Sky’s transactional services across all its markets, including Sky Store and Sky Primafila, as well as streaming services Now TV, Sky Ticket, Sky Show and Sky X.

The new long-term partnership also covers Sony's feature film library, which includes the Hotel Transylvania, Ghostbusters, Karate Kid and Spider-Man franchises.

In the U.K. the partnership will also cover new show For Life and Sony series renewals for Sky, such as Blacklist and The Good Doctor.

Said Stephen van Rooyen, CEO, U.K. & Europe, at Sky: “We’re delighted that this latest deal with Sony Pictures means Sky customers across Europe will have access to even more of the content they love all in one place on Sky Q alongside Discovery, HBO, Netflix and Showtime, the best sport in Europe and our award-winning originals.”

Mark Young, regional executive vp, Western Europe at Sony Pictures Television, said: “We are delighted to extend our special relationship with Sky through this new and improved movie and TV series deal. The industry is going through a dynamic and challenging time, and our continued partnership is a tremendous way to present the full power of our library, in conjunction with our most popular titles, to Sky customers across Europe.”