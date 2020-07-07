Sky Takes Full Ownership of 'The Great British Bake Off' Producer

The Comcast-owned pay TV giant had owned a 70 percent stake in Love Productions since 2014.

Comcast-owned pay TV giant Sky has taken full ownership of Love Productions, the production banner behind hit show The Great British Bake Off.‎

Sky had owned a 70 percent stake in the company since 2014. Love mentioned in a regulatory filing that Sky acquired the remaining stake in late February. Financial details weren't disclosed.

The full consolidation of the production banner is part of production and distribution arm Sky Studios' strategy to grow a broad, international content business.‎ It has been distributing Love's shows and formats.

Jane Millichip, chief commercial officer of Sky Studios, said on Tuesday about the deal: "Love Productions is a world-class production company that has continued to create popular, thought-provoking and award-winning factual and factual entertainment shows since Sky first invested in 2014. We are proud that Love Productions is now a wholly-owned Sky Studios company."

Beyond Bake Off, Love has also produced such shows as ‎The Great British Sewing Bee for the BBC and social issues documentary series Benefits Street for Channel 4, as well as The Great American Baking Show for ABC. The company was founded in 2004 by Richard McKerrow and Anna Beattie.

In its regulatory filing, Love said about the novel coronavirus pandemic that "there will be a significant impact in 2020 and 2021with delayed program production." It added: "Existing and new programming will go into production when it is safe to do so."