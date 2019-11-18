Skydance Taps 'Uncharted' Game Creator to Form Interactive Media Division

The acclaimed game director Amy Hennig will lead a team focused on creating story-focused interactive series for emerging streaming platforms.

Video game director and writer Amy Hennig, best known for her work on the Uncharted series (which she co-created), has joined Skydance Media to form a new division focused on "interactive media." Hennig's producing partner Julian Beak will also join the newly-formed division.

Hennig will work to create story-focused interactive series to "reach gamers and non-gamers alike on emerging streaming platforms," establishing and building a team based in the Bay Area while maintaining offices at Skydance Media's headquarters in Santa Monica.

“The interactive media landscape is continually changing and Amy and Julian are creative and visionary leaders of this evolution.” said Skydance CEO David Ellison. “Together, we will create within this new sphere the same type of event-level entertainment experiences that Skydance is known for in features and television.”

“Our goal is to create inviting and innovative experiences with the high production values and visual fidelity that will set the standard in this new media landscape,” said Hennig.

Hennig served more than a decade at Naughty Dog studios where she was head writer on the Uncharted series, a franchise that has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. Most recently she was the senior creative director at EA where she oversaw the development of a planned Star Wars title at Visceral Games (that project was never finished). Beak is also a gaming industry vet, working in production on such franchises as Battlefield and Need for Speed at EA and other developers.

Skydance first launched a foray into the gaming space in 2016 with the formation of Skydance Interactive in Marina del Rey. The division's first game, Archangel (a VR shooter), was launched in 2017 and the company partnered with Robert Kirkman's Skybound Entertainment in that same year to develop a series of games based on the Walking Dead universe.