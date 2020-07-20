Skydance's Animated 'Luck,' 'Spellbound' Land 2022 Release Dates

Paramount Pictures is teaming up with David Ellison's company on the two films.

Skydance and Paramount Pictures are continuing their partnership with the original animated musical Spellbound, which will hit theaters on Nov. 11, 2022.

In a twinned move, David Ellison's company and Paramount said Monday they are pushing back the release of Luck from spring 2021 to Feb. 18, 2022.

Luck is the first feature from Skydance Animation, headed by former Pixar chief John Lasseter and Holly Edwards. The division was formed in 2017 with the goal of producing both feature films and TV series.

Paramount is co-financing both movies.

“Luck and Spellbound create rich worlds and compelling characters that we know will resonate with audiences everywhere. It’s incredibly exciting to see our team of legendary creatives working around the clock and across the globe to bring these pictures to life," Edwards said in a statement.

Added Paramount president of domestic distribution Chris Aronson, "these films not only continue our longstanding relationship with Skydance, but, along with Paramount Animation’s own upcoming films, mean we will be releasing event-level animated films for years to come.”

Spellbound, set in a world of magic where a young girl must break the spell that has split her kingdom in two is directed by Vicky Jenson (Shrek) from a script by Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton.

Luck, which is directed by Peggy Holmes, was originally set to hit theaters if the fall of 2021.