Sky's 'Britannia' Renewed for Season 3

Sky has renewed original drama Britannia for a third season on its Sky Atlantic network and Now TV streaming service, the European pay TV giant owned by Comcast said Wednesday.

The series about the Roman conquest of Britain stars David Morrissey, Mackenzie Crook, Annabel Scholey and Eleanor Worthington-Cox. Created by writer Jez Butterworth, Tom Butterworth and James Richardson and produced by Vertigo Films in association with Neal Street Productions, Sky describes Britannia as a "tale of clashing faith systems, torn apart families, mystic men, powerful women, all told with humor, heart and violence."

The second season launched in November with a key storyline focusing on one hope for the Druids and Celts in the form of Cait (Worthington-Cox), a young girl trained by an outcast Druid to fulfill a prophecy that would save Britannia from the Romans.

Season 3, commissioned by Zai Bennett, Sky’s managing director of content, and Cameron Roach, Sky’s director of drama, will see "a radical transformation in Cait’s journey as the Chosen One with a decision that will tie her to the future of her war-torn people and their ravaged land," according to a plot description.

Said Jez Butterworth: "We’re very excited to be continuing our mythic journey through Ancient Britain. This year was a particularly good vintage for mushrooms here in the West Country, so we strongly suggest you hold on to your hats.”

Sky recently committed to more than doubling its investment in original drama, comedy and documentary through its Sky Studios unit.

The international distribution of Britannia is led by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.