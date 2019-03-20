Sky Orders 'Tin Star' for Third and Final Season

Tim Roth, Genevieve O’Reilly and Abigail Lawrie will return for the final chapter of the thriller.

Tin Star, the original production from Comcast-owned European pay TV giant Sky, has been commissioned for a third and final season.

Tim Roth, Genevieve O’Reilly and Abigail Lawrie are set to return as the Worth family in the final chapter of the modern-day western, produced by Kudos and Gaumont U.K. and created by British writer Rowan Joffe.

The third six-part installment will go into production later this year and will be set in and around the English city of Liverpool, culminating with the Worths returning to the U.K. to confront their menacing past.

"The combination of Rowan’s imagination and the central performances led by Tim Roth mark Tin Star as a standout example of British creativity," said Cameron Roach, director of drama at Sky. "Returning alongside our original series, such as Britannia and Riviera, as well as forthcoming titles Catherine the Great, Little Birds and Gangs of London, we’re demonstrating our commitment to bring ambitious, local, stories with global appeal to Sky customers."

Added Gaumont president Alison Jackson: “Having the show as Gaumont's first U.K. co-production is terrific. Bringing the narrative of the show back to the UK gives us an exciting opportunity to surprise our audience and give the Worth family an even bigger and more unexpected challenge this season! I look forward to spending more time with the amazing characters established so beautifully by our cast in seasons one and two."

Tin Star is produced by Kudos, the maker of Broadchurch and Humans, part of the Endemol Shine Group, and Gaumont U.K., the London-based subsidiary of the U.S. producer behind Narcos. Executive producers are Jackson, Paul Gilbert and Joffe.

The third season of Tin Star was commissioned for Sky by Roach and director of programs for Sky entertainment U.K. & Ireland Zai Bennett. It is internationally distributed by Endemol Shine International and Sky Vision.