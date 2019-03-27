Sleep Like 'Veep': HBO Curates Selina Meyer-Themed D.C. Hotel Suite

The Hamilton Hotel's "Veep Experience" kicks off with a March 27 screening of the final season's first two episodes, and while the show can't go on forever, the room will remain installed with authentic furniture and objects from the set through 2020.

Not ready to say goodbye to Veep President Selina Meyer? At D.C.’s Hamilton Hotel, you can get intimate with America’s favorite pathological-narcissist president with a one-night stand that would make Gary Walsh green with envy.

Starting today and coinciding with the launch of the Emmy-winning series' final season, the newly renovated Hamilton Hotel on K Street in downtown D.C. is offering guests the full Selina Meyer presidential experience. Hotel visitors will step off the elevators on the 12th floor into Selina’s Oval Office, complete with HBO-furnished original props from the set, including the Resolute Desk, the rug with the presidential seal, and the oversized presidential portrait commissioned by Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Selina.

Guests who book the private one-bedroom suite (rates start at $399/night) will slumber in a room furnished almost entirely with Veep memorabilia. To re-create the feeling of walking into Selina’s brownstone, HBO provided some of the set’s most recognizable decor: Selina’s framed degree from Smith College, her personal family photos, the vice presidential china emblazoned with her photo, her original bar cabinet and writing desk, and a throw pillow with her face on Mount Rushmore.

“Given its satirical take on the day-to-day political life of D.C. and how it has resonated with viewers for seven seasons, Veep is clearly an ideal choice for such an interactive guest experience. We’re grateful to HBO for providing original, iconic set props to create this unique space that allows fans to enjoy Veep beyond its series finale,” Mark Driscoll, the hotel’s managing director, tells The Hollywood Reporter.

“With Veep coming to a close this season we were looking at ways to celebrate Selina Meyer, and a presidential suite seemed like such a perfect way to salute her legacy,” says Yauny Wheaton, director of consumer marketing at HBO. “Nearly every item in both [the Oval Office and the suite] was taken from the set: everything from the furniture to vases to coffee table books. But what really makes the areas come to life are the unique personal touches that help round out the space and give it a strong in-story feel.”

As a bonus, each room booking comes with a complimentary copy of Selina Meyer’s autobiography, A Woman First: First Woman, as well as a sheet of commemorative Selina Meyer presidential stamps. The suite can be booked starting March 28 by visiting www.HamiltonHotelDC.com or calling 866-407-1764. And while Louis-Dreyfus, who grew up a few miles from downtown D.C., won’t be able to attend the grand opening of her character’s namesake accommodations, the hotel says she’s got a “standing invitation” to spend the night.