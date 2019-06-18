This Slimming Brazilian Massage Is The Hottest Treatment In Hollywood

Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are all fans of lymphatic drainage massage, a Brazilian treatment that purportedly results in instant abs, toned legs, and a supermodel-worthy glow.

Massaging your way to a better body may seem to good to be true, but if Brazilian bombshells like Alessandra Ambrosio, Camila Coelho and Cintia Dicker are to be believed, lymphatic drainage massage is the key to getting toned and taut in a flash. And now the beauty trend is taking off in Hollywood.

The Victoria’s Secret Angels are all devotees of the technique, booking in for treatments before and after long haul flights, photo shoots and red carpet events. And after they booked Miami-based mother and daughter team Camila and Lais Perez (a.k.a. Massage High Definition) to fly out to New York last year to work on all the models before the Victoria’s Secret fashion show, the word started spreading. This year, Perez prepped Kim Kardashian West and Eva Chen for the Met Gala and the pair have started flying out to L.A. regularly to work on clients such as Behati Prinsloo and Bella Hadid.

“I got introduced to lymphatic draining massage via Jen Atkins’ IG stories and, before I could even book one of the massages, another good friend Cara Santana booked me two appointments,” says celebrity stylist Mariel Haenn who recently tried the treatment with both Camila Perez and fellow Brazilian massage expert Flavia Lanini.. “After just having a baby, it was such a great treat to my body to get rid of swelling and to help detox.” Washington D.C-based Lanini, whose Instagram feed is jammed with glowy post treatment selfies with Kris Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Emmy Rossum, and Selena Gomez says, “In Brazil, every spa does some form of lymphatic massage and all women have these massages regularly. It’s like getting a manicure or a blowdry.”

For those not familiar with lymphatic drainage, the massage technique has long been used both in spas and hospitals to encourage a healthy lymph flow. The strokes are lighter and quicker than a Swedish or sports massage, as the focus isn’t on the muscle but to promote circulation. The Brazilian therapists, who work out of different spas around the L.A. area along with house calls, also use caffeine-infused lotion (caffeine is used in many cellulite creams as it temporarily dehydrates fat cells and makes skin smoother) and cupping to increase the flow of blood to the muscles and tissues in their treatments.

Lisa Levitt Gainsley, a certified lymphedema therapist and masseuse based in Santa Monica, explains, “The lymph is connected to immunity, digestive health and even brain health. Manual lymphatic drainage circulates immune cells through your body and increases the absorption and transportation of excess fluid, which flushes toxins from your tissues, prevents inflammation, and balances your nervous system.” Levitt Gainsley recommends regular sessions to prevent the lymphatic system from becoming overloaded, which can lead to health problems down the road.

Fortunately, for those of us who can't snag an appointment with the Brazilians, Jasmine Scalesciani-Hawken (a Los Angeles-based nutritionist and creator of Olio Maestro) has formulated a line of lymphatic-activating oils designed to be used every day as an at-home treatment. “It's very easy for the lymphatic system to get congested. Stress can affect the lymph along with the 40 billion tons of toxins pumped into the environment every year,” says Scalesciani-Hawken. “Signs of a congested lymph system might include bloating, food intolerance and dull skin.” Her Sculpting and Anti-Cellulite Oils, containing ingredients like green coffee, which acts as a diuretic, and black pepper, to activate circulation and thermogenesis (a heating effect that releases toxins), also come with a rubber suction cup that can be used for a DIY massage.

Ultimately, says Levitt Gainsley, while the Brazilian masseuses' before and after Instagram pictures are impressive, “It’s about more than just dropping a few pounds before a red carpet event. The way I see it is like yoga. People come to lymphatic massage to get a better body and then discover the inner benefits.”

Treatments with Lais and Camila Perez start at $300. Text 561-859-8253 for appointments.

Treatments with Flávia Lanini start at $300. Text 240-278-1251 for appointments.

Treatments with Lisa Levitt Gainsley start at $300. Book at www.thelymphaticmessage.com/treatments .