Sling TV Hikes Price for Orange, Blue Packages by $5

Sling TV is also adding to its channel offerings as it looks to compete against new streaming entrants like Disney+, Peacock and HBO Max.

Just in time for the holidays, Sling TV on Monday unveiled price hikes for its base Orange and Blue services as the price of streaming content continues to rise.

Sling Orange and Sling Blue are now each priced at $30 per month, up from $25, and subscriptions for the joint Sling Orange and Sling Blue package is now $45 per month. New Sling TV customers will see the new price starting on Dec. 23, while existing customers will see the change on their next bill after Jan. 22 next month.

The Sling TV price hikes follow rival Hulu last month announcing it would raise the price of its Hulu + Live TV to $54.99 per month, up from $44.99, from Dec. 18. Warren Schlichting, executive vp and group president of Sling TV, on the company's website said the latest price hikes is due to the high cost of streaming-era content for new channel offerings amid the launch of new competition in the form of WarnerMedia's HBO Max, Comcast's Peacock and Disney+.

"Sling doesn’t own the networks you watch — we have to pay programmers for their channels so that we can provide them to you, and the price of programming has been going up. Unfortunately, we have to share those rising prices with you, so we can continue to provide you with the same great experience you’ve come to expect from Sling," Schlichting said.

Sling TV on Monday said it has added live news offerings with FOX News, MSNBC and CNN’s HLN to the Sling Blue base service and has also launched a new Cloud DVR Free offering for all Sling TV subscribers.

Sling is also adding sports offerings with Big Ten Network to launch on Sling TV ahead of the 2020-21 college football season. And for movies, Sling will launch FXM and will also add FXX, including the linear feed, to Sling Blue Hollywood Extra.

Other price hikes include Sports Extra now costing $15 per month, with The 4 Extras Deal now priced at $12 per month, and the Total TV Deal costing $25 per month with Sling Orange + Sling Blue. The Total TV Deal remains $20 per month as an add-on to either Sling Orange or Sling Blue.