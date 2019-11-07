Powerhouse K-Pop Label SM Entertainment Signs With CAA

The management company is behind major artists including SuperM, EXO, Red Velvet and NCT 127.

In an innovative deal, CAA has signed major K-pop label SM Entertainment in all areas.

One of the traditional Big 3 K-pop entertainment companies (which functions as both management firm and record label for its artists), SM is the first to sign with an American talent agency for company-wide representation.

Since its founding by Lee Soo-Man in 1995, SM has consistently produced many of the genre's most successful artists, from Super Junior and Girls' Generation to EXO and Red Velvet, as well as SuperM, the new all-star boy band composed of members from EXO, Shinee, NCT 127 and WayV. The group was announced at Capitol Congress on Aug. 7, and two months later its debut EP, The 1st Mini Album, opened at the top of the Billboard 200. SM Entertainment's YouTube channel has more than 28 billion views, and more than 20 million people have attended the company's concerts worldwide.

"Seeing an SM Entertainment show is an amazing experience," CAA president Richard Lovett said in a statement. "Soo-Man Lee and his talented team have an incredible eye for high energy and charismatic talent. We are honored and excited to be working with the incredible SM team to support the growth of what is already a huge fanbase around the world."

The two companies have already been working together, with CAA negotiating several NCT 127 promotional appearances, including a spot on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and booking SuperM's upcoming North American tour. The agency also will explore opportunities in advertising, food and beverage and lifestyle.

"It is a great pleasure working together with the largest entertainment and sports agency in the U.S.," Lee said in a statement. "We believe that SuperM and NCT 127 will expand further to the global market together with CAA. Furthermore, this contract is only the beginning of our collaborations, and as an executive producer, I am hoping to contribute to our forthcoming global entertainment business by providing new visions and by creating more meaningful content."