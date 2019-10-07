The British production house is joining forces with 'Small Fortune' Producers Youngest Media Expands to France

Youngest Media, the British production group behind hit non-scripted formats Small Fortune and Game of Clones, is joining forces with French company Deeply Superficial to launch Youngest Media France. Deeply Superficial was set up in 2018 by former Shine France founder and CEO, Thierry Lachkar.

Youngest Media France will focus on adapting the company's formats across all platforms for the French market and will collaborate with Deeply Superficial to launch new shows, both in France and internationally. Youngest Media's dating format Game of Clones recently launched on France on the NRJ12 network.

The deal with Deeply Superficial, announced Monday, follows the launch last month of Youngest Media Germany, which coincided with the company's first local commission, an adaptation of the group's Battle of the Bands format. The show will debut in German on the RTL II network next year.

“Youngest Media was set up to be globally facing from day one and, with this latest launch, we now have on-the-ground presence in three of the world’s major markets, in addition to the growing reach of our international formats,” said Lucas Church and David Flynn, who co-founded Youngest Media in 2016.

In Britain, Youngest Media is best known for its reality game show Small Fortune, which has been a hit on commercial network ITV. NBC recently picked up the format for the U.S. Dating format Game of Clones has also sold widely, with versions in U.S., Germany and France. Youngest Media's most recent commission is for the docu-reality show HouseShare on BBC Three.

