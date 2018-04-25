'Smallfoot' Trailer: Channing Tatum Is An Amateur Detective Yeti

The star-studded cast of Warner Bros.’ animated film also includes James Corden, Zendaya, Common, LeBron James, Gina Rodriguez, Danny DeVito and Yara Shahidi.

Channing Tatum is the yeti who cried "human" in the new trailer for Warner Bros.’ animated comedy Smallfoot. As the jovial Migo, he is met with scorn when he announces to his Yeti community that he has seen a live human, known as the fabled "smallfeet" because of their comparative tiny feet.

Though smallfeet are not supposed to exist, Migo knows what he saw — a live human, wriggling away in a parachute. He soon joins a secret organization of Yetis called the SES — Smallfoot Exists, Suckers! — that has been collecting evidence of smallfeet for years. Among their prized possession is a roll of human toiler paper, which they dub "the scroll of invisible wisdom" ("imagine what amazing stuff they put on here").

James Corden, Zendaya, Common, LeBron James, Gina Rodriguez, Danny DeVito, Yara Shahidi and more join Tatum in his character’s quest to solve the mystery of a lifetime.

Directed by Karey Kirkpatrick (Over the Hedge), the film hits theaters September 28.