'SMILF' Star Frankie Shaw Calls #MeToo Movement "A Collective Release of Shame" | Comedy Actress Roundtable

"These were secrets that we all kind of had, and now we're like, 'Oh yeah, we're all a part of it.' The stigma has sort of gone away," Shaw told THR.

"I have a much harder time exposing myself politically as myself, than I do through the show," Frankie Shaw told The Hollywood Reporter of her Showtime series, SMILF, on which she serves as the writer, creator, director and star. "I do feel like this show definitely would never have been able to exist in any other time," Shaw told the Comedy Actress Roundtable. "I do feel so grateful that the tides are changing."

Shaw went on to expand on the impact of the #MeToo era, saying women have been able to experience "a collective release of shame. These were secrets that we all kind of had, and now we're like, oh yeah, we're all a part of it. The stigma has sort of gone away."

Shaw also commented on the recent Roseanne controversy, when the hit comedy revival was abrubtly canceled at ABC after its star, Roseanne Barr, fired racist vitriol on Twitter. Barr was originally signed on to play the role of Shaw's mother on SMILF. The role eventually went to Rosie O'Donnell after Barr suffered an injury.

"It depends on how bad they are," Shaw told THR in regards to separating the artist from the art. "It depends on how harmful they are, and if people are actually hurt by their beliefs and by their actions."

Shaw previously earned her first Golden Globe nomination for her leading role in SMILF.

The full Emmy Roundtables air every Sunday on SundanceTV beginning June 24 and on THR.com the following Monday. The full Comedy Actress Roundtable starring Drew Barrymore, Tracee Ellis Ross, Debra Messing, Alison Brie, Molly Shannon, Rachel Brosnahan and Shaw airs Sunday, July 1, on Sundance TV. Tune in to THR.com/roundtables for more roundtables featuring talent from the year’s top shows.