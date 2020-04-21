Snap Grows Daily Active Users to 229 Million

Stock in Snapchat's parent company, led by CEO Evan Spiegel, rose nearly 11 percent in after-hours trading.

Snapchat’s parent company on Tuesday reported user growth rising 20 percent to 229 million daily active users during the first quarter of the year.

Snap Inc., which owns the messaging app, saw daily active users rise from 218 million at the end of the previous quarter, as usage grew during the first two months of the current corona pandemic as people shelter in their homes.

Overall revenues jumped 44 percent to $462 million, while the diluted net loss per-share came to 8 cents.

That beat an analyst forecast of 224.3 million daily active users for the first quarter and overall revenues of $433.6 million, while just falling short of a per-share loss estimate of 7 cents.

While Snap posted growth in usage, the company's latest financials were eagerly anticipated by Wall Street as it remains highly exposed to the current advertising downturn and budget cuts by brand marketers.

Shares in Snap rose in after hours trading rose by $1.33 or nearly 11 percent to $13.77.

