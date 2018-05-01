Snap Stock Plunges After User Growth and Revenue Miss Expectations

The popular messaging app Snapchat's parent saw shares fall by 17 percent, or $2.39 to $11.74 in after hour trading.

Snapchat parent Snap on Tuesday posted first quarter earnings with user growth and revenues that fell well short of an analyst forecast after a redesign and user backlash.

Snap reported a rise in its popular messaging app's daily active user base rose by 4 million users during the latest quarter, or 15 percent year-over-year, to get to 191 million in all. That missed on an analyst forecast of 7 million users more to reach 194 million.

The revenue miss came during the first full quarter of Snapchat's latest redesign and revealed weakness in driving monetization. Snap recorded an adjusted loss of 17 cents per share and revenue of $230.6 million, compared to a year-earlier $149.6 million.

The adjusted per-share loss was in line with an analyst estimate of 17 cents, but Snap fell well short of a revenue forecast of $243.55 million by analysts. The company in a statement blamed the revenue miss on "seasonality and our redesign."

Snap, facing competition from Facebook-owned Instagram, lost 20 cents in the year-ago period. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, Snap brought in nearly $286 million in revenue, up 72 percent from the same period the previous year, even as it lost 28 cents per share.

Snap added 8.9 million daily active users during the period, bringing its total base to 187 million.

With its latest app redesign, which drew poor reviews, Snap looked to separate publisher-produced content from user-generated content in an effort to streamline its functionality.

But Tuesday's revenue miss only underlined the poor rollout for the latest redesign, especially for young people who use Snapchat to message with their friends..