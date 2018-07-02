Snapchat Launches Augmented Reality Experiences in Disneyland, Universal Studios

For the first time ever, Snapchat is launching AR experiences with all three major theme park operators, Disney, Universal and Six Flags.

The Minions are taking over Universal Studios theme parks this summer thanks to a new Snapchat augmented reality experience.

The experience, which shows the animated yellow characters' antics throughout the park, is part of a larger effort by Snapchat to bring its reality-altering lenses to theme parks around the world. For the first time ever, Snapchat has struck deals with all three major theme park operators — Disney, Universal and Six Flags — to introduce park-specific lenses this summer.

"We love working with our partners Disney, Universal and Warner Bros. to create augmented reality experiences that allow our users to connect with some of their favorite characters in a totally new way," said Snap vp partnerships Ben Schwerin. "We can't wait for Snapchatters to have fun with these lenses when they visit the parks this summer."

At Disneyland, Disney World and other Disney parks around the world, Snapchatters can turn themselves into Mickey and Minnie; the Minions appear inside Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, and park-goers at 11 Six Flags parks (and the soon-to-open Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi) are able to turn themselves into Superman or watch him save the day.

This is the first time that Snapchat has had an AR experience in Six Flags parks. The Disney and Universal experiences are already live in the parks. The Six Flags experiences go live Monday, June 2.

"Our fans are loving the Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Snapchat lenses, which is just one of the many ways we are using the growing popularity of mobile technology to take the guest experience to the next level," said a Disney Parks spokesperson. "Along with offerings like the all-new Play Disney Parks app, we can't wait to use this amazing technology to connect Disney Parks guests with even more of their favorite characters and stories."

Added Universal chief digital officer Chris Crayner, "At Universal Parks and Resorts we are laser focused on new and creative ways to build deeper connections with our guests. As different digital platforms continue to evolve we are constantly exploring new opportunities to engage our fans and grow the brand. The engagement metrics we've seen from the Minion AR partnership between Snap, Illumination and Universal Parks has thrilled us and is a great example of reaching fans in the platforms they live on."

Snapchat has worked with Disney, Universal and Warner Bros. on several AR experiences over the years, including Mickey and Minnie birthday face lenses, a Superman face lens and a Jurassic Park Bitmoji lens.