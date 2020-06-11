Snapchat, Zynga Unveil Partnership to Create Multiplayer Games

'Bumped Out,' the first title under the new collaboration, was revealed Thursday at the Snap Partner Summit.

Snapchat and mobile game developer Zynga unveiled Thursday a partnership to create multiplayer titles exclusively for Snap Games.

The first title under the new collaboration, a mini bumper car game called Bumped Out, was revealed at the Snap Partner Summit and is now available to play. The game invites players to control customizable vehicles and bump their friends off a shrinking island. Players can compete using their Bitmoji avatar and unlock vehicles of different weights and speeds.

"Snap Games is such a unique and exciting platform where players can jump right into highly-social, snackable experiences," said Bernard Kim, president of publishing at Zynga. "After creating Tiny Royale last year, we had a ton of ideas for more game concepts that we could bring to the platform. We're thrilled to develop a slew of new titles for the Snapchat community, starting with Bumped Out, and to have the opportunity to innovate new social game mechanics, helping to build out the Snap Games ecosystem."

Head of Snap Games Will Wu added, "Zynga is a global leader in mobile games and was one of the first developers to create a title for Snap Games when we launched last year. We loved working with them on Tiny Royale and we can’t wait to see what they come up with next."

Snap Games launched in 2019 and features a slate of original and third-party titles including Ready Chef Go!, Zombie Rescue Squad and Bitmoji Tennis.

Founded in 2007, San Francisco-based developer Zynga is known for franchises including Words With Friends, Empires & Puzzles and Merge Dragons.

The Zynga partnership was one of several unveiled during the virtual summit, including a collaboration with Headspace and renewed content deals with media companies including NBCUniversal and ESPN.