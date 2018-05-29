Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Slams Facebook for Data Scandal, Russian Manipulation

The CEO of Snapchat parent company Snap Inc. also called out the social networking giant for copying his app's features, noting, "We would really appreciate it if they would copy our data protection practices, also."

Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel had a few choice words for Facebook when he took the stage Tuesday night at the Code Conference.

Asked about the social networking giant's blatant copying of features in his Snapchat app, he responded, "We would really apprecaite it if they would copy our data protection practices also."

The executive was referencing the recent concerns over how Facebook treats its users' data following the disclosure that it had allowed Cambridge Analytica to gain access to private information to tens of millions of users. The question, from interviewer Kara Swisher, was about the decision by Facebook and Instagram to copy some of Snapchat's features, including its Stories function. Instagram's introduction of a Stories feature is widely believed to have slowed Snapchat's growth in the months leading up to its initial public offering.

"Fundamentally, it's important to understand that Snapchat isn't just a bunch of features," Spiegel said of the competition. "It has an underlying philosophy that runs counter to traditional social media. That's why traditional social media feels threatened."

He continued, "What they've done is they've changed their products and I think they've changed theirmission. But they're having a really hard time changing the DNA of their company. As time goes on, it will become more and more clear to people that our values are actually really hard to copy."

Press-shy Spiegel is not a regular on the tech conference circuit, and Swisher came armed with a number of questions for the CEO. ONe of the biggest was around the company's recent redesign, which users have largely criticized. Last quarter, the first quarter that the redesign was available, the app's user growth slowed considerably. "We wanted to empower people to keep that small group of friends," Spiegel said, explaining the changes. But he acknowledged that he "underestimated how it would impact our investors. They couldn't comprehend why we would change our service. That was a really great lesson for me."

Spiegel has also been learning some lessons about fostering an inclusive workplace environment. This morning, Cheddar reported about a letter from a former Snap engineer who criticized the company for not being include to women and people of color. "That letter was a really good wakeup call for us," Spiegel said in response to the report.

Where Spiegel became most passionate during his time on stage was when talking about user privacy. Snapchat, after all, originally was only meant to be a way to sent disappearing messages. "I think the changes have to go beyond the window dressing," he said of enacting new privacy policies. On the topic of regulation, he noted, "At the same time, technology companies need to incorporate the spirit of protecting their users" into their culture.

He also made a point to take another jab at Facebook, noting: "There wasn't any Russian manipulation of Snapchat."