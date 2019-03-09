'SNL' Re-Airs Luke Perry-Hosted Episode to Commemorate Late Actor

The 1993 episode featured Mick Jagger as a musical guest.

Saturday Night Live commemorated Luke Perry's life on Saturday by re-airing the 1993 episode the late Beverly Hills, 90210 actor hosted before its latest episode.

The episode, which featured Mick Jagger as a musical guest, re-ran at 10 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. CT, 8 p.m. MT and 1 a.m. PT as part of the show's tradition of airing a "classic" episode before its latest show, called SNL Vintage. NBC declined comment.

During his guest-hosting SNL stint during the 12th episode of the NBC show's 18th season, Perry joked about his signature sideburns and played a hot landscaper and a country boy, among other parts in the show's comedy sketches.

Perry died on Monday at 52 years old of a massive stroke, for which he had been hospitalized a few days prior. Perry shot to fame in the 1990s for playing bad boy Dylan McKay on 90210, which has been rebooted twice since the original ended its run in 2000.