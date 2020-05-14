'SNL' Pokes Fun at Public Fascination With Dr. Deborah Birx's Scarves

Chloe Fineman played the physician and novel coronavirus response coordinator who, despite her frustration over how the public seems mostly interested in her fashion choices, was leaning into it and selling accessories.

Saturday Night Live may be done for the season, but a new digital exclusive pokes fun at the public's interest in Dr. Deborah Birx's scarves, as Chloe Fineman plays the physician and coronavirus response coordinator, suppressing her frustration as she leans into people's fascination with her fashion.

Introducing herself, Fineman's Birx explained that she shares information to help the general public better understand the pandemic. "And your takeaway is, 'Wow! That lady sure has a lot of scarves,'" she said. "Given my three-decade-long career as an expert in HIV/AIDS immunology, vaccine research and global health, I think it's wonderful that at the end of the day, scarves is the takeaway."

Still, due to the general public's interest in her scarves, Birx said she was leaning in and launching a line of scarves for Mother's Day. "Looking for something subtle and understated?" she asked before showing off a purple scarf that read "Screw you I'm a doctor."

Another item in the line is a scarf with a "whimsical pattern that says, 'Do you know I went to medical school?'"

The third scarf design featured blue fabric with birds. "Because I like birds," she explained. "Not everything has to be a thing."

"I've answered all the tough questions, like 'How do we stop the spread? Can we drink bleach?'" she continued. "But what you want to know is, 'How do you fold your scarf?'"

During a folding tutorial, text onscreen read, "You're missing the point."

The fake ad concluded with Birx showing off a statement piece. "An actual statement piece. A message from the CDC," she explained about the final scarf. "If this is the only thing that you're zeroing in on while I'm talking, let's make it count."

"I don't care if it's sexist or not. Go ahead, buy a scarf for Mother's Day," she concluded. "Just stay inside and stay away from Mom."

Watch the full ad below.