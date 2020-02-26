Pete Davidson Cleans Up His Act in Preview for John Mulaney-Hosted 'SNL'

In the video, Davidson says that he's been meditating, though he pretends to be less put together in the public eye to keep people interested.

John Mulaney got a glimpse of the new and improved Pete Davidson in the preview for his upcoming Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

The preview opens with Davidson meditating with a guru. Mulaney soon enters the room and questions Davidson's work with the guru. "I've been working on my inner chakras, you know. Just getting all cleaned out," explains Davidson.

A confused Mulaney insists on looking into Davidson's eyes and notes that they are clear. Davidson adds that he's been meditating and getting sleep, while he also had his first dream the week before.

Mulaney later says that he stopped by to pet Davidson's non-mean monkey, though Davidson informs the host that he had to get rid of the monkey because it was illegal. He changed the corner of the room where the monkey cage was into a writing corner, which was covered in colorful Post-it notes.

After stating that he is proud of Davidson for getting his act together, Mulaney asks if he wants to do a menthol vape. "Menthol vape? No, you can't do that," responds Davidson. "That's so bad for you."

Davidson puts on a colorful jacket and beanie as Mulaney notes that the ensemble doesn't go with his new persona. "You gotta give the people what they want," Davidson responds.

As Davidson exits the room, Mulaney offers his friend some advice. "There's some paparazzi outside, so be sure to act real stupid," says the host. Davidson responds, "Oh, you know I will."

The clip was released on Wednesday, just one day after the debut of Davidson's stand-up special Pete Davidson: Alive from New York debuted on Netflix. Throughout the special, Davidson touched on his marijuana use and personal struggles with his mental health.

On Monday, Davidson told Charlamagne Tha God in an interview that he is ready to leave SNL. "You don’t ever want to pull the trigger too early. Everybody’s always been like, 'You’ll know when you know, and it’ll be all right,'" Davidson said. "I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it."

The preview is not the first time Davidson and Mulaney worked together. In addition to their collaborations on SNL, Davidson and Mulaney went on a comedy tour together in 2019 after Davidson posted a troubling message on Instagram that caused people to worry about Davidson's mental health and safety and prompted an NYPD welfare check.

Davidson made light of the suicide scare on SNL's "Weekend Update" segment alongside Mulaney and Colin Jost in Jan. 2019. In the segment, Mulaney explained that he and Davidson had been spending a lot of time together so that he could show Davidson that "you can have a life in comedy that’s not insane, a sober domestic life." Davidson responded, "And after observing John's life, I publicly threatened suicide."

Mulaney will host Saturday's episode of SNL with musical guest David Byrne. Watch the full preview below.