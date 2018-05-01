'SNL' Star Aidy Bryant Marries Conner O'Malley

The Adele and Sarah Huckabee Sanders impersonator tied the knot.

Aidy Bryant married her fiancé this weekend after one year of engagement—and it was a veritable comedy reunion.

The Saturday Night Live star posted a photo on Instagram of her and husband Conner O’Malley walking down the aisle. She wore a custom lace Sam Bennett dress in an edgy shorter length and red satin Prada platforms, with hair by Joseph Maine and makeup by Cassandra Garcia. Her beau—a writer for Late Night with Seth Meyers—sported a blue suit and cheery round glasses.

The ceremony took place at the Wythe Hotel in Brooklyn, with Saipua providing the bouquets and Jove Meyer planning the happy event. Bryant’s SNL costars Mike O’Brien, Kate McKinnon and Michael Che attended the wedding, People reports.

A post shared by aidybryant (@aidybryant) on Apr 30, 2018 at 8:30am PDT

In April 2017, Bryant revealed on Late Night that she was engaged to O’Malley. He proposed at their home, with the aid of their dog wearing a bow tie. The pair have been dating for 10 years.

She recently referred to her “rock” engagement ring and her fiancé on an April 7 SNL sketch called “Aidy B.”

It was a big month for Bryant; the wedding comes less than two weeks after the release of her latest film, I Feel Pretty, with Amy Schumer. She’s been hopping around from San Francisco to Chicago, and just last week, The Hollywood Reporter exclusively announced Bryant is developing Lindy West’s memoir Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman for Hulu alongside Lorne Michaels. Hopefully the newlyweds have time for a honeymoon.

Congratulations, Aidy and Conner!