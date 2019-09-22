Emmys: 'SNL's' Lorne Michaels Remembers Chris Farley During Best Variety Sketch Series Win

Michaels accepted the honor on the show's behalf and detailed what keeps it running.

On Sunday night at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, Saturday Night Live added to its scores of Emmys when it took home the prize for best variety sketch series.

The comedy sketch show prevailed over At Home With Amy Sedaris; Documentary Now!; Drunk History; I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman; and Who Is America?

Lorne Michaels spoke on behalf of the team and shared the moments that keep the comedy sketch show running. After receiving the Emmy from Randall Park and Anthony Anderson, Michaels elaborated on the SNL episode submitted for the award.

"The show to be submitted was a show that Adam Sandler did, a show he came back to 24 years after he left," he said.

Michaels recalled the episode where Sandler performed a song tribute to late comedian and castmember Chris Farley.

"It's rare that you see a cameraman tear up or a boom crew crying," he said. "It's those kind of moments, that sort of thing is what keeps us here."

"That, and the politics," added Michaels, bringing his speech to a close.

SNL may have lost to HBO's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver for best variety series writing, but the NBC program won for best variety series directing for the same episode.