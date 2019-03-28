Snoop Dogg Replaced Matthew McConaughey's Prop Joint With "Snoop Weed"

The actor revealed that his rapper co-star switched out his oregano joint for real weed on set of 'The Beach Bum' when they visited 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Wednesday.

Working on The Beach Bum felt like a party for stars Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg.

The two revealed that Snoop replaced a prop joint for McConaughey with a real one on set when they visited Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday.

"When I first got to the set, they had a bunch of fake blunts and joints rolled up. And I'm like, 'Who is that for? That's not for me,'" said Snoop.

"That was supposed to be for me," responded McConaughey.

McConaughey explained that in the first scene that they shot together, his character Moondog showed up at Snoop's character Lingerie's place. "Lingerie's gonna turn him on to the magic weed," he said.

"I show up that night. I know the scene, so I talk to the prop guy on set. I said, 'Look, I got my prop joints.' Which are oregano," he said. "I talk to Snoop. I say, 'These are my prop joints. Oregano.'"

After McConaughey explained to Snoop that the joints were fake, the rapper said that he understood. "So all of a sudden we go do the scene and it's about an eight-minute take, which is a long take if you're passing a joint back and forth and you're smoking hardcore," he said.

"So the scene goes on and right after the scene I just feel like, 'Man, I'm not sure that was a prop,'" he said. "Snoop goes, ‘Yo, Moondog, that wasn’t prop weed, that was Snoop weed."

The actor added that he had to "buckle up" after realizing that he was high because they still had a number of scenes to shoot. “It was the first take of the night, I didn’t say another word of English, really. You said I rapped a lot," he continued. Snoop added that McConaughey rapped "for 13 hours straight."

"It was one of those highs when I really didn't catch my breath until 5:30 p.m. the next day and I came back to work. I asked you, I said, 'Man, I'm a little hazy on how last night went,'" he recalled. "Snoop says, 'Oh, you was great, Moondog. You hit 4 in the park home runs."

The Beach Bum follows the misadventures of Moondog, a struggling poet with rebellious tendencies who lives his life to the fullest.

Earlier in the segment, McConaughey tried to describe the film and his character to the audience. "If you come to it with your morals on your sleeve, your arm will get burned," he said. The actor went on to explain that Moondog "is like an alcoholic that never has a hangover."

Harmony Korine wrote and directed the film, which also stars Isla Fisher, Zac Efron, Jonah Hill, Jimmy Buffett, Stefania LaVie Owen and Martin Lawrence.

Watch McConaughey and Snoop Dogg's full appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live below.