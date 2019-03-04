Snoop Dogg Offers His Staples Suite for $5 After Blasting Lakers' "Sorry" Season

"This shit ain’t going to work. This is not the L.A. way," the rapper said of the team's mounting losses.

Snoop Dogg tore into the Los Angeles Lakers over the weekend after the team dropped another game in what has become a dismal season once so full of hope with the acquisition of LeBron James last year.

The rapper posted a one-minute video to social media after the Lakers lost to the western conference’s worst team, the Phoenix Suns.

Snoop dropped plenty of F-bombs as he demanded all the players and coaches be fired — expect James, of course.

"Somebody got to go. Matter of fact, a lot of n—s got to go," Snoop said. "Starting with the coach. This shit ain’t going to work. This is not the L.A. way."

He then offered to sell his suite at Staples Center for $5.

"I’m selling my fucking booth right now," he said. "I got a booth for the next two, three years. This year, y’all can have it. Five dollars for the motherfucking booth to the Laker games. Five dollars is the price. Anybody can have it, all the homies, blow me up right now."

As of Monday, the Lakers have the 10th-best record in the west at 30-33. They will likely miss the playoffs again as the team is 4.5 games back from the San Antonio Spurs for the final postseason spot.

Watch Snoop's rant below.