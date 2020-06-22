Snoop Dogg Delivers Musical Tribute to Kobe Bryant at Virtual ESPYs Ceremony

The Lakers star and his daughter Gianna died in January in a helicopter crash en route to a youth basketball tournament.

At the virtual 2020 ESPYS ceremony, Snoop Dogg honored the late Kobe Bryant with a musical number that highlighted the late Lakers star's best moments and his impact on Los Angeles.

The tribute begins with the rapper recalling Bryant's rise to fame as a video montage features footage of some of his most memorable moments on the court along with videos of the Los Angeles murals created in his honor. Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash in January.

During the Sunday night musical tribute, Snoop references a handful of Bryant's career-making moments, including the basketball player's NBA Championship wins and his time in the Olympics, noting that Bryant was "too large for any frame." Video clips show Bryant playing alongside fellow basketball greats including Shaquille O'Neil, Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

From one LA legend to another, gone too soon.@SnoopDogg pays tribute to Kobepic.twitter.com/9X2P1ldoQC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 22, 2020

The number also goes on to highlight Bryant's impact on Los Angeles, dubbing the two-time MVP "the L.A. X-factor."

"From Compton to Long Beach to watch, we all peeked and watched you," Snoop raps over a simple piano tune. "You proved most valuable, from Crenshaw to Malibu. We was all proud of you."

The video then cuts to footage of Bryant bonding with daughter Gianna Bryant, 14, who also died in the January helicopter crash.

From the NBA Championships to scenes of the two sitting court-side, the touching moments between the 41-year-old all-star and his daughter are sprayed and painted into brick walls across Los Angeles.

"Your reign in the city remains, from Ocean to San Vicente," Snoop continues to sing. "This is your city, much love for the ride."

Seven others were killed in the Jan. 26 helicopter crash along with Kobe and Gianna Bryant on a flight from Calabasas en route to a youth basketball tournament.