SoCal Theater Showing 'Joker' Closes After Credible Threat

A Huntington Beach, California, theater showing Joker closed Thursday after the venue received what police believed to be a credible threat.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. to the Century Huntington Beach and XD theater in the Bella Terra shopping center at 7777 Edinger Ave., the Los Angeles Times reported.

The venue stopped showing films after 7 p.m., according to the Times.

The exact nature of the threat is unclear.

Huntington Beach police did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

Showtimes for Joker and other films were listed on the theater's site for Friday. The first showing of Joker is at 10:10 a.m.

Theaters across the country have been on high alert with the dark Warner Bros. film opening after numerous threats — none credible until last night's — have been whirling around the internet.

The FBI told The Hollywood Reporter it has been monitoring the situation.

Police and sheriff departments have increased the number of officers both in and around theaters. And the venues themselves have put new rules in place, such as no costumes and all bags must be checked.

Nevertheless, Joker performed well at the U.S. box office on Thursday night, earning an impressive $13.3 million.