Southern California Radio Stations to Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant With Moment of Silence

The Southern California Broadcasters Association is urging its members to devote one minute and eight seconds to "honor the death of NBA legend and Southern California hero Kobe Bryant." The extra eight seconds refers to his original jersey number, 8.

Bryant starred for 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, who call Staples Center home, and won five NBA championships with the team. He died Sunday in a helicopter crash at age 41. The Lakers retired his original number, 8, along with his second number, 24.

The SCBA also posted specific guidelines on its site so that stations could sync up for the tribute.

The members of the SCBA include stations owned by Entercom Radio, iHeartMedia, Cumulus Media, ESPN, Liberman Broadcasting and Salem Media Group, among others.

They include AM news/sports/talks stations such as KNX 1070, KABC 790, and KSPN 710 and FM music stations KAMP 97.1, KCBS 93.1, KROQ 106.7, KRTH 101.1, KBIG 104.3, KOST 103.5 and KIIS 102.7.

The sports icon and Oscar winner died aboard his private helicopter when it crashed in Calabasas and started a fire. Nine people, including one of his four daughters, Gianna, 13, died in the crash, which is under investigation.

Hordes of fans gathered outside Staples Center on Sunday to pay tribute to Bryant.