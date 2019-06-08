Social Climbers Charts: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Hits No. 1 After Viral Kodi Lee Performance

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Dwayne Johnson holds on to No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart for a second week in a row after scoring the three most-engaged-with social media uploads by an actor in the May 29-June 4 tracking week.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended June 4.

Johnson again lands at No. 1 by expanding upon his previous week’s tally of engagements, jumping 28% in all social engagement, according to MVPindex. His top posts included Instagram uploads about finishing the shooting for Jungle Cruise, currently scheduled for a July 24, 2020, release, plus the reveal of his new headphone line through Under Armour and a June 3 post showing off his “cheat meal” for the week.

Other major Top Actors move include the No. 3 re-entry of Terry Crews (led by reposts he made of a viral America’s Got Talent performance by Kodi Lee that garnered him 622,000 Facebook post shares and 1.1 million Instagram favorites, his Facebook post on the matter the biggest by an actor in the tracking week), Chris Evans’ 18-5 jump (“This gave me a genuine belly laugh,” he tweeted, showing his approval of a video meme of him with acrylic nails) and Seth Rogen’s leap into the top 10 following with a Twitter photo of Superbad character McLovin’s fake ID from the film (according to the birthdate, the character turned 38 on June 3).

A big move on the Top Comedians chart (which Kevin Hart leads for an 82nd week) came via Hasan Minhaj, who debuts at No. 8 thanks to a series of Instagram uploads that earned him 638,000 favorites (up 137%), the top post a screencap of a previous Instagram post in which he wished Lindsay Lohan a “joyful Eid Mubarak” after she commented on the post, along with an upload from the red carpet at the 2019 CFDA Awards. Meanwhile, while Ellen DeGeneres continues to rule Top TV Personalities, Jake Tapper sees a sizable boost on the chart. “’The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.’— Orwell, 1984,” the NBC host tweeted June 2, a post that garnered 85,000 likes, 26,000 retweets and launched Tapper to his best rank on the chart since February.

On the TV show-specific lists, Riverdale continues to rule Top Scripted despite the show’s summer break, while The Daily Show with Trevor Noah crowns Top News/Talk/Variety for the second week in a row. There is, however, movement at the No. 1 spot of Top Unscripted, as America’s Got Talent rules due to the aforementioned post featuring Kodi Lee, a 22-year-old blind and autistic singer/pianist. Uploads showing his performance launched the NBC talent show to No. 1 for the first time, earning a whopping 4.1 million Facebook shares and 3.6 million Facebook post likes as viewers and non-viewers alike shared Lee’s performance.

See the Social Climbers charts below, and for the full 25-position Top Actors list, pick up the THR issue dated June 12.

Top Actors

1. Dwayne Johnson (=)

2. Kevin Hart (=)

3. Terry Crews (re-entry)

4. Jennifer Lopez (=)

5. Chris Evans (+13)

6. Priyanka Chopra (-4)

7. Jason Momoa (re-entry)

8. Gabrielle Union (-2)

9. Ansel Elgort (re-entry)

10. Seth Rogen (re-entry)



Top Comedians

1. Kevin Hart (=)

2. Michael Blackson (+4)

3. DL Hughley (+1)

4. Ricky Gervais (-2)

5. Tommy Chong (=)

6. Desi Banks (-3)

7. Colleen Ballinger (re-entry)

8. Hasan Minhaj (debut)

9. Joe Rogan (=)

10. Bill Maher (re-entry)



Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Mike Huckabee (+2)

3. Jonathan Van Ness (+2)

4. Jake Tapper (re-entry)

5. Anthony Adams (-2)

6. Chris Hayes (+2)

7. Bill Maher (re-entry)

8. Jimmy Fallon (-2)

9. Trevor Noah (re-entry)

10. Lawrence O'Donnell (re-entry)



Top Scripted

1. Riverdale (=)

2. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (+4)

3. Grey's Anatomy (re-entry)

4. Fear the Walking Dead (debut)

5. The Vampire Diaries (debut)

6. The Walking Dead (-2)

7. Rick and Morty (=)

8. Jane the Virgin (+2)

9. Suits (debut)

10. Pretty Little Liars (-7)



Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (=)

2. Today (+1)

3. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (+1)

4. Good Morning America (+2)

5. ABC World News Tonight (+2)

6. Jimmy Kimmel Live! (+2)

7. The Late Late Show with James Corden (-5)

8. The View (re-entry)

9. NBC Nightly News (re-entry)

10. Nightline (debut)



Top Unscripted

1. America's Got Talent (+1)

2. World of Dance (+1)

3. The Bachelorette (+3)

4. Top Gear (+3)

5. The Voice (-4)

6. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (-1)

7. America's Funniest Home Videos (+3)

8. American Idol (-4)

9. T.I. & Tiny (debut)

10. Teen Mom (-2)