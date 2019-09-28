Social Climbers Charts: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Retakes Top Unscripted Lead, Dwayne Johnson Rules Top Actors

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Dwayne Johnson again rules The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart, earning the most-engaged-with post by an actor for the Oct. 2-dated tally.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Sept. 26.

Johnson leads with a 78% jump in all social engagement, led by a whopping 29.1 million Instagram favorites. His Sept. 22 post showing the actor having a tea party with his daughter (“Daddy may have put a little nip of tequila in his tea,” he quipped) was the week’s most-engaged-with upload by an actor, racking up 7.7 million favorites. He also snagged the second-biggest post of the week, an upload of the Jumanji: The Next Level movie poster on Sept. 24.

Jennifer Lopez follows Johnson on Top Actors, with Camila Mendes, Priyanka Chopra and Emily Ratajkowski rounding out the top five.

The top 10 also contains the Top Actors debut of Sylvester Stallone, who bows at No. 8. Stallone’s return to the silver screen as Rambo (Rambo: Last Blood, Sept. 20) nets the actor boosts in all social media engagement, led by 2 million Instagram favorites, 325,000 Facebook post likes and 77,000 Twitter likes, many via his promotional posts for the film.

On the Top Comedians chart, Kevin Hart’s sabbatical from social media continues to pay dividends for the tally’s other entrants, chief among them Lil’ Duval, who leads for a third week over Desi Banks and Jess Hilarious.

Top TV Personalities sees Ellen DeGeneres remain at No. 1, followed by Jonathan Van Ness at No. 2. Part of Van Ness’ 118% jump in mentions on Twitter came from his revelation via a New York Times interview that he is HIV-positive. “I’m committed to bringing awareness & visibility to all the communities that HIV continues to disproportionality impact,” he tweeted later.

Despite the return of many fall shows to the air (and more to come for next week’s Oct. 9-dated list), it’s Netflix’s Stranger Things that triumphs on Top Scripted, rising 3-1 following the three-week reign of 13 Reasons Why. Grey’s Anatomy leads the fall brigade, though, jumping 6-2 with a 31% boost in all engagement.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah leads Top News/Talk/Variety, while America’s Got Talent returns to No. 1 on Top Unscripted. It’s the NBC variety show’s ninth week at No. 1 but its first since early August, and it comes amid its 14th season finale, which saw Kodi Lee crowned the winner.

See the six Social Climbers charts below, and for the full 25-position Top Actors ranking, pick up the THR issue dated Oct. 2.

Top Actors

1. Dwayne Johnson (=)

2. Jennifer Lopez (+4)

3. Camila Mendes (+10)

4. Priyanka Chopra (+1)

5. Emily Ratajkowski (re-entry)

6. George Takei (+6)

7. Madelaine Petsch (re-entry)

8. Sylvester Stallone (debut)

9. Sabrina Carpenter (+11)

10. Chris Hemsworth (=)



Top Comedians

1. Lil' Duval (=)

2. Desi Banks (+2)

3. Jess Hilarious (+2)

4. Ricky Gervais (-1)

5. HaHa Davis (+2)

6. DL Hughley (+2)

7. Colleen Ballinger (-1)

8. Joe Rogan (-6)

9. Jeff Dunham (re-entry)

10. Patton Oswalt (re-entry)



Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Jonathan Van Ness (=)

3. Jimmy Fallon (+1)

4. Chris Hayes (re-entry)

5. Antoni Porowski (+1)

6. Gordon Ramsay (re-entry)

7. Bobby Berk (re-entry)

8. Jake Tapper (re-entry)

9. Anthony Adams (=)

10. Mike Huckabee (-5)



Top Scripted

1. Stranger Things (+3)

2. Grey's Anatomy (+4)

3. Peaky Blinders (+2)

4. American Horror Story (+3)

5. 13 Reasons Why (-4)

6. Riverdale (-4)

7. SpongeBob SquarePants (-3)

8. The Walking Dead (re-entry)

9. Pretty Little Liars (+1)

10. The Good Doctor (debut)



Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (=)

2. Today (+2)

3. Entertainment Tonight (+2)

4. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (+2)

5. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (-2)

6. Good Morning America (+1)

7. Un Nuevo Dia (+1)

8. Fox & Friends (+2)

9. ABC World News Tonight (re-entry)

10. The Rachel Maddow Show (re-entry)

Top Unscripted

1. America's Got Talent (+1)

2. Wild N' Out (-1)

3. American Ninja Warrior (=)

4. The Voice (+5)

5. Big Brother (=)

6. Dancing with the Stars (-2)

7. America's Funniest Home Videos (-1)

8. Bachelor in Paradise (=)

9. The Bachelor (re-entry)

10. Lip Sync Battle (debut)