Social Climbers Charts: ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Leads To Surges for Stars Vanessa Hudgens and Martin Lawrence

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube.

Between her starring role in Bad Boys for Life, the reveal of her break-up from long-term boyfriend Austin Butler, and a throwback photo to the set of Spring Breakers, Vanessa Hudgens returns to The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart dated Jan. 29

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart’s methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Jan. 21.

Hudgens was active throughout the Jan. 15-21 tracking week, documenting the promotional tour and red carpets for Bad Boys, resulting in increases across the board. The multi-hyphenate star is up by 290% in engagement, 211% in conversation, and by 25% in reach.

The release, and subsequent critical and commercial success of Bad Boys For Life has spread beyond Hudgens’ gains. The film opened in theaters on Jan. 17 and topped the box office with a $62.5 million opening weekend in the U.S. and Canada. Almost immediately after the threequel’s release, Sony confirmed plans for Bad Boys 4. All the energy surrounding the film sends Hudgens’ co-star Martin Lawrence surging from No. 10 to No. 5 on the Top Comedians chart, following a 92% increase on social conversation and 47% boost in engagement.

Like Bad Boys’ release generating interest for its stars, ITV’s Love Island shoots to the top of the Top Unscripted chart immediately after the Jan. 12 premiere of its sixth season. The dating reality show saw a 73% increase in engagement that may sustain throughout 2020, as ITV recently announced there would be two seasons this year, one in the winter and one to follow in the summer.

Elsewhere atop the Social Climbers charts, Ellen DeGeneres retains the pole position on the Top Personalities chart, marking her 50th week at No. 1.

See the six Social Climbers charts below, and for the full 25-position Top Actors list, pick up the THR issue dated Jan. 29.

Top Actors

1. Dwayne Johnson (=)

2. Vanessa Hudgens (+15)

3. Millie Bobby Brown (+3)

4. Dove Cameron (+11)

5. Jennifer Lopez (-2)

6. Priyanka Chopra (re-entry)

7. Lili Reinhart (+7)

8. Jennifer Aniston (-4)

9. George Takei (+3)

10. Noah Schnapp (re-entry)

Top Comedians

1. Lil’ Duval (+3)

2. Kevin Hart (+6)

3. Desi Banks (=)

4. Ricky Gervais (-3)

5. Martin Lawrence (+5)

6. Joe Rogan (=)

7. Chris D’Elia (=)

8. Adam Sandler (-6)

9. Franco Escamilla (re-entry)

10. Jessica Robin Moore (re-entry)

Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Steve Harvey (+2)

3. Jimmy Fallon (+4)

4. Mike Huckabee (-2)

5. Jake Tapper (-2)

6. Dan Katz (debut)

7. Gordon Ramsay (-2)

8. Skip Bayless (debut)

9. Chris Hayes (=)

10. Jonathan Van Ness (re-entry)

Top Scripted

1. Stranger Things(+5)

2. Riverdale(=)

3. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina(-2)

4. The Flash(=)

5. Brooklyn Nine-Nine(-2)

6. Grey’s Anatomy(re-entry)

7. Grown-ish(+3)

8. SpongeBob SquarePants(re-entry)

9. Outlander(re-entry)

10. This is Us(re-entry)

Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Late Late Show with James Corden(re-entry)

2. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah(-1)

3. Entertainment Weekly(+2)

4. The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon(-2)

5. Today(-2)

6. Fox & Friends(+3)

7. Good Morning America(-1)

8. Late Show with Stephen Colbert(-4)

9. Steve(-2)

10. The Rachel Maddow Show(re-entry)

Top Unscripted

1. Love Island(re-entry)

2. America’s Got Talent(-1)

3. Wild ‘N Out(-1)

4. The Bachelor(-1)

5. America’s Funniest Home Videos(-1)

6. Live PD(-1)

7. Lip Sync Battle(-1)

8. Love & Hip Hop(-1)

9. The Grand Tour(re-entry)

10. Mira Quien Baila(=)