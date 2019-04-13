Social Climbers Charts: BTS Helps ‘SNL’ to First Top News/Talk/Variety Lead

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

A trio of familiar faces rule The Hollywood Reporter’s personalities-based Social Climbers charts for the April 17-dated tallies, while a pair of TV shows rise to No. 1 for the first time on the fledgling show-based rankings.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended April 9.

The personalities side sees Dwayne Johnson atop the Top Actors list for a chart-leading 42nd week, but it’s Will Smith, at No. 2, who prevails over Johnson in terms of the most-engaged-with post of the week: an April 7 Instagram photo wishing Jackie Chan a happy birthday and showing off a picture of the pair of actors, with Smith’s family, on the set of The Karate Kid, which Chan starred in opposite Jaden Smith. The upload garnered 4.3 million favorites, adding to Smith’s cumulative total of 9.3 million, a number exceeded by Johnson’s 19.3 million in all.

Kevin Hart and Ellen DeGeneres, meanwhile, again rule the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities rankings, respectively. Chris Tucker debuts at No. 2 on the former (and at No. 8 on Top Actors), the actor and comedian bowing also due to, like Smith, an upload with Chan on April 7 for the actor’s birthday (Chan and Tucker starred alongside each other in the Rush Hour movie series).

The Top Scripted chart sees its third new leader in its three weeks of existence, as Game of Thrones follows previous No. 1s Riverdale and Grey’s Anatomy by vaulting 5-1. Little surprise there; the HBO drama has been gearing up for its final season, which premieres April 14. The show’s social engagement saw an uptick of 401 percent in overall numbers, led by 943,000 Facebook post likes, 8.2 million Instagram favorites and 976,000 Twitter favorites.

And while American Idol rules Top Unscripted for a third week in a row, it’s Saturday Night Live that takes Top News/Talk/Variety. Its 282 percent jump in Twitter likes isn’t just due to the show’s latest episode, which aired April 6 with Kit Harington and Sara Bareilles; the spike is also assisted by promo for the NBC series’ next episode, featuring popular K-pop band BTS as the musical guest. The April 7 tweet revealing the following week’s lineup, BTS alongside Emma Stone, was the most-favorited tweet by the SNL account up to that point in the past month since the March 13 revelation of BTS’ appearance.

See the full lists below.

Top Actors

1. Dwayne Johnson

2. Will Smith

3. Kevin Hart

4. Jennifer Lopez

5. Priyanka Chopra

6. Alyssa Milano

7. Jason Momoa

8. Chris Tucker

9. Ricky Gervais

10. Gabrielle Union

Top Comedians

1. Kevin Hart

2. Chris Tucker

3. Joe Rogan

4. Ricky Gervais

5. Jess Hilarious

6. DL Hughley

7. Colleen Ballinger

8. Rickey Smiley

9. Tommy Chong

10. Trevor Noah

Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres

2. Jonathan Van Ness

3. Gordon Ramsay

4. Antoni Porowski

5. Jimmy Fallon

6. Mike Huckabee

7. Andy Cohen

8. Bobby Berk

9. Chris Hayes

10. Chelsea Handler

Top Scripted

1. Game of Thrones

2. Pretty Little Liars

3. Grey’s Anatomy

4. Riverdale

5. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

6. Supernatural

7. The Walking Dead

8. This Is Us

9. The Vampire Diaries

10. Jane the Virgin

Top News/Talk/Variety

1. Saturday Night Live

2. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

3. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

4. Today

5. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

6. The Late Late Show with James Corden

7. Jimmy Kimmel Live!

8. Good Morning America

9. ABC World News Tonight

10. The View

Top Unscripted

1. American Idol

2. World of Dance

3. Queer Eye

4. The Grand Tour

5. America’s Funniest Home Videos

6. The Voice

7. The Bachelor

8. The Incredible Dr. Pol

9. Jersey Shore

10. Top Gear