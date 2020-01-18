Social Climbers Charts: ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Lands First Week Atop Top Scripted

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Promotion for the upcoming third season of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina leads the show to its first week at No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Scripted chart dated Jan. 22.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Jan. 14.

With a 208% boost in overall social engagement, including gains in all chart metrics, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina earns its first week at No. 1 on Top Scripted with a 4-1 jump, doing so in just its third total week on the chart. The show’s social accounts have been posting teasers for its latest season, which premieres Jan. 24.

The Top Unscripted chart, meanwhile, sees a return to No. 1 for America’s Got Talent, which leaps 3-1 for its 10th week atop the ranking. The second season of the show’s The Champions spinoff, which sees former contestants across iterations of the franchise in countries across the world, premiered Jan. 6. The tally also features a debut in Mira Quien Baila, Univision’s Spanish-language version of Dancing with the Stars, which premiered its eighth season on Jan. 12, scoring a 731% jump in overall engagement in the process. The latest season includes celebs Fanny Lu, Sofia Castro, Kiara Liz and more.

On the personality-based charts, Dwayne Johnson returns to No. 1 on Top Actors following a week at No. 2 that saw Ricky Gervais atop the list in the wake of the Golden Globe Awards; Gervais drops to No. 2. Further down the list, Adam Sandler scores his third-ever week in Top Actors’ top 10, coincidingwith a perceived snub by the Academy Awards of his performance in Uncut Gems.

“Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy,” he tweeted Jan. 13 in a post that’s been liked 411,000 times.

See the six Social Climbers charts below, and for the full 25-position Top Actors list, pick up the THR issue dated Jan. 22.

Top Actors

1. Dwayne Johnson (+1)

2. Ricky Gervais (-1)

3. Jennifer Lopez (=)

4. Jennifer Aniston (+2)

5. Deepika Padukone (+6)

6. Millie Bobby Brown (-2)

7. Mark Hamill (+12)

8. Kiernan Shipka (re-entry)

9. Adam Sandler (re-entry)

10. Madelaine Petsch (re-entry)

Top Comedians

1. Ricky Gervais (=)

2. Adam Sandler (re-entry)

3. Desi Banks (+3)

4. Lil' Duval (-1)

5. Amy Schumer (re-entry)

6. Joe Rogan (+3)

7. Chris D'Elia (=)

8. Kevin Hart (-6)

9. HaHa Davis (-4)

10. Martin Lawrence (re-entry)

Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Mike Huckabee (=)

3. Jake Tapper (+4)

4. Steve Harvey (+1)

5. Gordon Ramsay (+1)

6. Lawrence O'Donnell (re-entry)

7. Jimmy Fallon (re-entry)

8. Trevor Noah (re-entry)

9. Chris Hayes (re-entry)

10. Antoni Porowski (-2)

Top Scripted

1. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (+3)

2. Riverdale (-1)

3. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (+2)

4. The Flash (re-entry)

5. Rick and Morty (re-entry)

6. Stranger Things (re-entry)

7. Peppa Pig (+2)

8. Vikings (re-entry)

9. Doctor Who (-6)

10. Grown-ish (re-entry)

Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (+2)

2. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (+5)

3. Today (-2)

4. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (re-entry)

5. Entertainment Tonight (-3)

6. Good Morning America (-2)

7. Steve (re-entry)

8. Un Nuevo Dia (-3)

9. Fox & Friends (-1)

10. NBC Nightly News (re-entry)

Top Unscripted

1. America's Got Talent (+2)

2. Wild 'N Out (=)

3. The Bachelor (-2)

4. America's Funniest Home Videos (=)

5. Live PD (=)

6. Lip Sync Battle (re-entry)

7. Love & Hip-Hop (+2)

8. Top Gear (=)

9. The Voice (-3)

10. Mira Quien Baila (debut)