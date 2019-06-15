Social Climbers Charts: Chris Evans Returns to No. 1 on Top Actors, ‘The Good Place’ Leaps After Finale Announcement

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

For the first time since October 2018, Chris Evans is back on top The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart, leaping 5-1 on the June 19-dated list.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended June 11.

Evans rules Top Actors with 4.8 million Twitter likes (up 80%); his tweets were led by a June 5 post in which he called Avengers co-star Robert Downey Jr. a “legend” for announcing the launch of an organization meant to help clean up the environment, while another top post poked fun at organizers of a potential straight pride parade in Boston.

Priyanka Chopra rises 6-2 on Top Actors below Evans, snagging the week’s most-engaged-with post by an actor: a June 5 Instagram upload promoting her recent photo shoot with In Style that garnered 2.1 million favorites and 9,000 comments. Meanwhile, Bette Midler vaults to No. 5 with 104,000 Twitter mentions, 119,000 retweets and 897,000 favorites on the service, much of it a byproduct of a spat with President Donald Trump during which he called Midler a “washed up psycho.”

The Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities rankings feature the usual suspects at No. 1: Kevin Hart and Ellen DeGeneres, respectively. The former list includes a No. 8 debut from Jo Koy, who bows due chiefly to 144,000 Facebook post likes, up 128%, paced by a June 8 upload showing how to say “What did you say?” in Tagalog that was played for humor.

On the TV side, Riverdale again rules Top Scripted, followed by Pretty Little Liars, which blasts 10-2. In particular, The Good Place debuts at No. 6 following the revelation that the NBC comedy’s upcoming fourth season will be its last, showrunner Michael Schur confirmed June 7. The show’s subsequent 92,000 Twitter likes came mostly from a tweet featuring an official statement from Schur. A premiere date is not yet known.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and America’s Got Talent again rule Top News/Talk/Variety and Top Unscripted, respectively.

See the Social Climbers charts below, and for the full 25-position Top Actors list, pick up the THR issue dated June 19.

Top Actors

1. Chris Evans (+4)

2. Priyanka Chopra (+4)

3. Kevin Hart (-1)

4. Jennifer Lopez (=)

5. Bette Midler (re-entry)

6. Jada Pinkett Smith (+11)

7. Mark Hamill (+4)

8. Jason Momoa (-1)

9. Mark Ruffalo (re-entry)

10. George Takei (+9)



Top Comedians

1. Kevin Hart (=)

2. DL Hughley (+1)

3. Desi Banks (+3)

4. Colleen Ballinger (+3)

5. Michael Blackson (-3)

6. Joe Rogan (+3)

7. Tommy Chong (-2)

8. Jo Koy (debut)

9. Ricky Gervais (-5)

10. Rickey Smiley (re-entry)



Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Mike Huckabee (=)

3. Jonathan Van Ness (=)

4. Tyra Banks (re-entry)

5. Anthony Adams (=)

6. James Corden (re-entry)

7. Jake Tapper (-3)

8. Tamera Mowry (re-entry)

9. Gordon Ramsay (re-entry)

10. Trevor Noah (-1)



Top Scripted

1. Riverdale (=)

2. Pretty Little Liars (+8)

3. Grey's Anatomy (=)

4. Lucifer (re-entry)

5. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (-3)

6. The Good Place (debut)

7. Agents of SHIELD (re-entry)

8. The Big Bang Theory (re-entry)

9. Jane the Virgin (-1)

10. Fear the Walking Dead (-6)



Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (=)

2. Today (=)

3. Jimmy Kimmel Live! (+3)

4. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (re-entry)

5. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (-2)

6. The Late Late Show with James Corden (+1)

7. Good Morning America (-3)

8. ABC World News Tonight (-3)

9. The View (-1)

10. Conan (re-entry)



Top Unscripted

1. America's Got Talent (=)

2. The Bachelorette (+1)

3. Top Gear (+1)

4. Teen Mom (+6)

5. America's Funniest Home Videos (+2)

6. Queer Eye (re-entry)

7. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (-1)

8. Live PD (re-entry)

9. T.I. & Tiny (=)

10. World of Dance (-8)