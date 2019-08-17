Social Climbers Charts: Chris Evans Snags Fourth Week At No. 1 On Top Actors Tally

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Chris Evans vaults to the top spot of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart dated Aug. 21, emerging ahead of Jennifer Lopez, who had ruled the previous two weeks.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Aug. 13.

Evans moves 5-1 to reach No. 1 on Top Actors for the fourth time and first week since June 26. The number neighbor challenge (in which phone users text the phone number one number above or below them) spread to Evans, whose post denying a tweet saying Evans was their neighbor number was the biggest on Twitter by an actor in the tracking week (1.8 million likes).

Top Actors features a variety of chart moves in addition to Evans’ jump, including one for Macaulay Culkin, who re-enters the list at No. 10, just his second week on the chart at all (he previously reached No. 9 on the Jan. 9, 2019, tally.

“This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like,” Culkin tweeted accompanying a photo of himself in an ill-fitting shirt and his underwear while on a laptop. The post, retweeted 168,000 times, was in response to Disney’s news it was looking to reboot the franchise.

Kevin Hart, meanwhile, returns to No. 1 on Top Comedians, displacing Ricky Gervais, who falls to No. 2. According to MVPindex, Hart posted 30% more on Instagram in the tracking week than in the previous week, boosting his engagement; in all, he scored 4.9 million Instagram favorites alongside 112,000 Facebook post likes.

The Top TV Personalities chart sees a debut: Maria Celeste Arraras, at No. 5. The Al Rojo Vivo host debuts thanks to a 1,855% leap in social conversation. Her top posts of the week, all on Facebook, discussed fellow Telemundo employee Edgardo del Villar, who underwent surgery to remove brain tumors.

The trio of TV show-based Social Climbers charts feature the same programs at No. 1, with Stranger Things, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and Wild ‘N Out pacing Top Scripted, Top News/Talk/Variety and Top Unscripted, respectively.

See the six Social Climbers charts below, and for the full 25-position Top Actors list, check out the THR issue dated Aug. 21.

Top Actors

1. Chris Evans (+4)

2. Jennifer Lopez (-1)

3. Priyanka Chopra (re-entry)

4. Zendaya (+6)

5. Kevin Hart (+12)

6. Dwayne Johnson (+1)

7. Gabrielle Union (+5)

8. Sofia Carson (-6)

9. Ricky Gervais (-3)

10. Macaulay Culkin (re-entry)



Top Comedians

1. Kevin Hart (+3)

2. Ricky Gervais (-1)

3. DL Hughley (=)

4. Colleen Ballinger (+3)

5. Joe Rogan (+4)

6. Bill Maher (+2)

7. Desi Banks (-5)

8. HaHa Davis (-3)

9. Cheech Marin (-3)

10. Michael Blackson (re-entry)



Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Jonathan Van Ness (=)

3. Gordon Ramsay (re-entry)

4. Bear Grylls (-1)

5. Maria Celeste Arraras (debut)

6. Bill Maher (=)

7. Lawrence O'Donnell (re-entry)

8. Bobby Berk (-1)

9. Mike Huckabee (-5)

10. Steve Harvey (re-entry)

Top Scripted

1. Stranger Things (=)

2. Peaky Blinders (+5)

3. SpongeBob SquarePants (+2)

4. Riverdale (-2)

5. American Horror Story (re-entry)

6. Grey's Anatomy (-3)

7. Rick and Morty (re-entry)

8. Suits (re-entry)

9. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (re-entry)

10. Orange Is the New Black (-6)



Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (=)

2. Entertainment Tonight (+1)

3. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (+1)

4. Today (-2)

5. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (+2)

6. Good Morning America (-1)

7. The Late Late Show with James Corden (re-entry)

8. Un Nuevo Dia (-2)

9. Jimmy Kimmel Live! (re-entry)

10. Fox & Friends (-2)



Top Unscripted

1. Wild 'N Out (=)

2. America's Got Talent (=)

3. Big Brother (+5)

4. Bachelor in Paradise (=)

5. Queer Eye (+1)

6. America's Funniest Home Videos (-1)

7. World of Dance (re-entry)

8. Live PD (-1)

9. Top Gear (re-entry)

10. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (re-entry)