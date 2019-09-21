Social Climbers Charts: Cole Sprouse Earns New Top Actors Peak With Week’s Biggest Post on Instagram

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Cole Sprouse reaches a new peak on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart, vaulting 5-2 on the Sept. 25-dated tally.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Sept. 17.

Sprouse moves to No. 2 in a rare moment on the Top Actors chart, with someone other than Dwayne Johnson landing the most-engaged-with post. This week, it’s Sprouse, whose Sept. 13 Instagram birthday message to girlfriend Lili Reinhart was liked 9.3 million times and earned 128,000 comments.

“Lil @lilireinhart was born on a Friday the 13th and haven’t I just been so lucky ever since?” he wrote in a caption accompanying for photos of the couple.

Sprouse’s previous Top Actors best was No. 3, achieved in May 2018.

Despite Sprouse beating him for the most-engaged-with post, Johnson nonetheless holds on to No. 1 on Top Actors, racking up 15 million Instagram favorites, 664,000 Facebook post likes and 50,000 Twitter likes to keep the Top Actors lead. That data includes the second-biggest post of the week, a Sept. 12 Instagram upload in which Johnson posted about the late Paul Walker, who would’ve turned 40 that day. The post earned 7.3 million favorites on the service.

Tyler Perry, Nina Dobrev and Priyanka Chopra round out Top Actors’ top five, Perry rising to a new peak (he previously hit No. 4 in July 2018) thanks to engagement around his 50th birthday, which he celebrated on Sept. 13.

Top Comedians features Lil’ Duval at No. 1 for a second week in a row, while Ellen DeGeneres maintains her hold on Top TV Personalities for a 32nd nonconsecutive week. The latter chart features James Corden at No. 3; the Sept. 13 episode of The Late Late Show tackled fat shaming in response to Bill Maher’s comments that it “needs to make a comeback.” “Fat shaming never went away,” Corden said. “Ask literally any fat person.” Corden earned 95,000 mentions on Twitter and 65,000 Facebook post likes.

The TV show-based charts have 13 Reasons Why at No. 1 on Top Scripted for the third straight week, though a changing of the guard could occur soon; the Netflix drama is down 45% in overall engagement as the one-month anniversary of the premiere of its third season nears, while Riverdale, which is gearing up for its fourth season premiere on Oct. 9, jumps 6-2 with an 89% boost in overall engagement.

Top News/Talk/Variety features a 17th week at No. 1 for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, and Top Unscripted features Wild N’ Out atop the chart for an eighth week. NBC’s long-running summer sports competition American Ninja Warrior wrapped up its 11th season with its Sept. 16 finale, during which Drew Dreschel became the first stage four winner since season seven. The show reaches a new Top Unscripted peak of No. 3 with a 128% boost in all engagement.

See the six Social Climbers charts below, and for the full 25-position Top Actors ranking, pick up the THR issue dated Sept. 25.

Top Actors

1. Dwayne Johnson (=)

2. Cole Sprouse (+3)

3. Tyler Perry (re-entry)

4. Nina Dobrev (+3)

5. Priyanka Chopra (-2)

6. Jennifer Lopez (-4)

7. Alexandra Daddario (re-entry)

8. Ricky Gervais (re-entry)

9. Ashley Tisdale (debut)

10. Chris Hemsworth (re-entry)



Top Comedians

1. Lil' Duval (=)

2. Joe Rogan (=)

3. Ricky Gervais (+7)

4. Desi Banks (+2)

5. Jess Hilarious (-2)

6. Colleen Ballinger (re-entry)

7. HaHa Davis (=)

8. DL Hughley (-3)

9. Tommy Chong (=)

10. Hasan Minhaj (re-entry)

Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Jonathan Van Ness (+3)

3. James Corden (re-entry)

4. Jimmy Fallon (+3)

5. Mike Huckabee (-1)

6. Antoni Porowski (-4)

7. Hasan Minhaj (re-entry)

8. Bill Maher (re-entry)

9. Anthony Adams (-1)

10. Karamo Brown (re-entry)



Top Scripted

1. 13 Reasons Why (=)

2. Riverdale (+4)

3. Stranger Things (-1)

4. SpongeBob SquarePants (=)

5. Peaky Blinders (-2)

6. Grey's Anatomy (-1)

7. American Horror Story (=)

8. Supernatural (re-entry)

9. Rick and Morty (re-entry)

10. Pretty Little Liars (-2)



Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (=)

2. The Late Late Show with James Corden (re-entry)

3. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (-1)

4. Today (=)

5. Entertainment Tonight (=)

6. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (-3)

7. Good Morning America (=)

8. Un Nuevo Dia (re-entry)

9. The View (-3)

10. Fox & Friends (=)



Top Unscripted

1. Wild N' Out (=)

2. America's Got Talent (=)

3. American Ninja Warrior (+5)

4. Dancing with the Stars (re-entry)

5. Big Brother (=)

6. America's Funniest Home Videos (-3)

7. Jersey Shore (+3)

8. Bachelor in Paradise (-4)

9. The Voice (re-entry)

10. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (-1)

